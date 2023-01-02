U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.20
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6920
    -0.4130 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,694.11
    +132.15 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.31
    +3.94 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Aludyne Names Bill Pumphrey President and Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today it has appointed Bill Pumphrey as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective immediately. Pumphrey will also serve on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Bill Pumphrey, President &amp; CEO of Aludyne
Bill Pumphrey, President & CEO of Aludyne

Pumphrey replaces Andreas S. Weller who left Aludyne at the end of 2022 to pursue an opportunity outside of the automotive industry.

Pumphrey brings extensive experience in the automotive industry having enjoyed a 38 year career serving global component manufacturers in senior executive roles since 2000.  His most recent position was EVP and President at Cooper Standard in charge of their $3B global automotive business. Prior to joining Cooper Standard in 2011, Bill held senior executive positions at Tower International, Lear Corporation, and UT Automotive.  He began his career at General Motors after earning his MBA from the University of Michigan in 1984 and a BA in 1982 from Kenyon College.

"I am excited to join the Aludyne team and to help the company achieve its fullest potential, Pumphrey said. "Aludyne is well positioned to benefit from the lightweighing needs of the global automotive industry, and has the team capable of providing the highest quality products in the most cost effective and safest way possible."

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum, magnesium and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, body structural components, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2021 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 27 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in ten countries, employing approximately 5,000 people.

Media Contact

Jenifer Zbiegien
CHRO and VP of Marketing
jenifer.zbiegien@aludyne.com
248.728.8634

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aludyne-names-bill-pumphrey-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301708828.html

SOURCE Aludyne

Recommended Stories

  • Is the U.S. stock market open on the Monday after New Year’s Day?

    New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Here's what that means for U.S. stock-market trading hours.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Semiconductors Are a Trillion-Dollar Industry: Now Is the Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices

    This chip company suffered from a collapsing PC market in 2022 but should benefit from faster-growing and more profitable segments going forward.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the best-performing stocks of all time, and it's easy to see why. It has dominated the enterprise software space for more than a generation and is diversified across multiple product lines in a way that few other tech giants are.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • Why a New Bull Market Is Likely in 2023 -- and 3 Stocks to Buy to Profit if It Comes

    Wipe the slate clean. The old year is gone with its disappointments. A new year is here. There are new possibilities.  To be sure, some of the challenges of 2022 could carry over into the new year. However, there is some reason for optimism about the future.

  • Beware: AT&T Stock Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

    On the surface, AT&T (NYSE: T) stock has a number of attractive qualities. It offers a dividend yield of 6.1% and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.5. As one of just three large telecom operators in the country, AT&T is also highly profitable.

  • The harsh reality for investors eyeing tech stocks in 2023: Morning Brief

    Curious on how to buy battered tech stocks? Here's a quick tip. More on that, and what else to watch in business on Monday, January 2, 2023.

  • Stock Market 2023: What To Do After 'Stay Away' Year; Tesla Deliveries Due After China Rivals

    After a "stay away" past year, the stock market enters 2023 in a correction. But there will be opportunities. Tesla deliveries are due as China's BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported records.

  • These 3 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Just because most meme stocks represent companies of questionable staying power doesn't mean all of them do.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Tesla Deliveries Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla investors had a rocky 2022. They hope to start out 2023 with a bang. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is due to report quarterly deliveries Monday. Tesla typically reports delivery and production figures on the second day of a new quarter.

  • Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    In times of distress, purchase quality companies at a value and plan to hold for the ultra-long term.

  • BP and Shell Are a Buy. Why They’re Cheaper Than U.S. Oil Giants.

    It was a great year for oil companies such as Exxon Chevron Shell and BP But the giants of European energy are still trading at significantly lower valuations than their American counterparts, which means they could be buying opportunities. All the major oil companies benefited from the surge in oil prices as the world emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia invaded Ukraine. Unlike the broader market, share prices have surged.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Semiconductor Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    The Horrible Year, 2022, is behind us now, fading into the rear-view mirror of memory and good riddance. Markets fell hard over the past 12 months, with a 19% drop in the S&P 500 and a 33% collapse in the tech-oriented NASDAQ. But the indexes are averages – and the losses, however broad-based, don’t mean that every individual stock is facing hard times or further losses ahead. We can get a handle on those stocks with solid prospects, but we’ll need a tool to sort through the accumulated reams of

  • Berkshire Hathaway Had a Strong 2022. What to Watch in 2023.

    The outlook for 2023 looks good, as well, as Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) stands to benefit from an upturn in insurance profits, its acquisition of insurer Alleghany in the fourth quarter of 2022, higher yields on the company’s big cash position and income from all the 2022 equity investments led by Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) that were spearheaded by Warren Buffett, its 92-year-old CEO. One wildcard is stock buybacks. Berkshire cut its share repurchases in 2022 which totaled $5 billion through the third quarter, against $27 billion in 2021 and $25 billion in 2020.

  • 23 Top Stocks to Buy for 2023

    This list includes well-known companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), but it also includes some stocks you may be surprised to hear about. Whether you like dividend stocks, growth stocks, or semiconductor stocks, there is something for everyone in this diversified group of stocks to buy for 2023.

  • Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy.  *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.