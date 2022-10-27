U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,829.03
    -1.57 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,202.75
    +363.64 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,869.05
    -101.94 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.80
    +18.47 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.35
    +1.44 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0098 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9290
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9740
    -0.3860 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,582.35
    -355.78 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.87
    -3.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Aluf Holdings, Inc. to Acquire BizzUniverse, Inc. a Technology Company Serving Commercial and Business Development Communities

Aluf Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
Aluf Holdings Inc.
Aluf Holdings Inc.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) is a holding company engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software, and technology solutions, today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire BizzUniverse SM, a privately held technology-based company.

The LOI forms the basis of an agreement which, if consummated, is consistent with the Company`s strategic plan to aggressively achieve profitability and growth through insightful value-added mergers and acquisitions. There are several steps outlined in the LOI, and after completion of satisfactory due diligence, a definitive agreement will be executed. Subject to the acceptance of the definitive agreement, closing is expected to take place on or before January 31, 2023. The Terms of the Letter of Intent contemplate total consideration for this transaction in the amount of $7.5M which includes issuance of restricted common stock and short-term seller financing in the form of an unsecured promissory note. No further information is available at this time.

Transaction Highlights:

The founders and management team have deep domain expertise and experience in software development, sales, internet, and traditional marketing (domestically and internationally), additionally possessing a strong discipline in both financial and operational management. The Company is expected to be operating in a cash flow positive position by Q2 2023, with projected year over year growth expected to result in a valuation of over $25M by the end of year three.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software. Our key strategy is to build a larger and more diverse company through strategic and managed acquisitions and growth. Our core focus includes biometrics, software and hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com.

About BizzUniverse, Inc.:

BizzUniverse SM, is a technology company empowering individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, community organizations, and other groups through its technology-based networking and business development platform designed to enable members to achieve their goals and realize higher levels of success. For more information go to https://www.bizzuniverse.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:
Aluf Holdings, Inc.
Teresa McWilliams, Chief Financial Officer
866-793-1110


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Apple, Amazon earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Credit Suisse stock dives on Q3 net loss, major restructuring plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the plunge in stock for Credit Suisse amid third-quarter earnings losses and plans to restructure.

  • Wall Street Is Still Bullish on This Punished Growth Stock -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best crude oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today. The energy industry rebounded sharply in 2022 from the low recorded during the pandemic. According to U.S. Energy Information […]

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 81% Above Its Share Price

    Does the October share price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) reflect what it's really worth...

  • OneMain Holdings (OMF) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    OneMain (OMF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.76% and 0.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta Plummets 25% as Zuckerberg’s Plea for ‘Patience’ Falls Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged as much as 25% Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties Wi

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Here's the Surprise That's Driving Teladoc Health Stock Higher

    To use both definitions, Teladoc's bottom line comes down to what investors wanted to see most: an improving net loss reported in its third-quarter results. Sure, investors were glad to see that Teladoc's Q3 revenue jumped 17% year over year to $611.4 million. The big difference between Teladoc's Q3 results and its results from earlier this year was visible on the company's bottom line.

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Now is the time for investors to load up on dividend stocks. Not only could the stocks on this list deliver profits from their share prices, but they can also provide solid dividend income for the foreseeable future. Shares of Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) are all down this year.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) witnessed higher steelmaking unit costs on a sequential comparison basis in the third quarter.

  • Shopify Stock Earnings: The Good and the Bad

    In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) third-quarter earnings report and will explain the good, the bad, and what to look out for in the coming quarters. Management sees 2022 as a transition year.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Altria (MO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Altria (MO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.29% and 3.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x might make it look like a sell right now...