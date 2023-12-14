Alumexx's (AMS:ALX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Alumexx (AMS:ALX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alumexx:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = €3.0m ÷ (€43m - €10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Alumexx has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Alumexx, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Alumexx's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Alumexx is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 5,837% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 24%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Alumexx has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Alumexx's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Alumexx's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alumexx (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

