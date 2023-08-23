Alumina First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.015 loss per share (vs US$0.058 profit in 1H 2022)

Alumina (ASX:AWC) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$42.9m (down by 126% from US$167.9m profit in 1H 2022).

US$0.015 loss per share (down from US$0.058 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Alumina Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 78% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia are expected to grow by 2.5%.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Alumina that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.