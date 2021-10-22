U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,125.67
    -1,808.79 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Aluminium Dunkerque Completes Refinancing

·3 min read

LOON-PLAGE, France, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (formerly known as Liberty Industries France SAS) today completed the refinancing of its Senior Facility Agreement, including approximately USD 235 million of funded debt and USD 60 million in hedging liabilities. All holders of this facility, which was previously in default, have received payment at par plus accrued interest.

Aluminium Dunkerque Completes Refinancing

The replacement facility is a bond held by affiliates of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. ("AIP"). The replacement facility has a five year maturity, a reduced cash-pay interest rate and no mandatory amortization. The replacement facility also provides for significant additional working capital for the operating needs of the company and its subsidiairies.

Guillaume de Goÿs, the Chief Executive Officer of Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS, stated, "This refinancing by AIP is welcome news, as it completely stabilizes our capital structure and provides greatly needed working capital. Among other benefits, it will allow all of the Alumimium Dunkerque companies in France to deliver their statutory audits, as required. We operate in a volatile industry, and as a result a stable financial structure is required for long term operational success."

Amélie Hennion, the Managing Director of Aluminium Dunkerque SAS, added, "This major refinancing, which AIP delivered in 22 days, along with the social bonus confirmed to the workforce this past week, starts a new chapter for Aluminium Dunkerque in its relationships with its customers, suppliers and employees, as well as the French State."

Separately, the company has announced that several entity name changes have been completed:
"Liberty Industries France SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (FR)"
"Alvance Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR)"
"Alvance Aluminium Service SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Service SAS (FR)"
"Liberty France Industries 1 SA (LUX)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries 1 SA (LUX)"
"Liberty France Industries 2 SA (LUX)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries 2 SA (LUX)".

About Aluminium Dunkerque: Founded in 1991, Aluminium Dunkerque is the largest primary aluminium smelter in Europe, specialising in the manufacture of aluminium slabs and ingots, used in the transport, automotive, aerospace, packaging, building and construction industries. Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (FR) is the holding company responsible for financing the business. Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR) and Aluminium Dunkerque Service SAS (FR) are operating companies which own the assets, employ the workforce and do business with customers and suppliers. Aluminium Dunkerque is wholly owned by a subsidiary of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. For more information on Aluminium Dunkerque, visit www.aluminiumdunkerque.fr

About AIP: American Industrial Partners (AIP) is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading institutions. Among AIP's over 20 portfolio companies is Commonwealth Rolled Products of Lewisport, Kentucky, a leader in aluminum rolled products serving the automotive and common alloy markets in the United States. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

CONTACT:
Guillaume Foucault
CORP COM
guillaume.foucault@corpcom.fr
+33 (6) 52-11-37-65

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminium-dunkerque-completes-refinancing-301406982.html

SOURCE American Industrial Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pull Back From 200 Day EMA

    The silver market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday, reaching towards the 200 day EMA before pulling back.

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Intel stock logs worst day in more than a year as capital plan raises margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in more than a year Friday after the chip maker's capital expenditure hike is expected to lower profit margins for more than a few years.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.