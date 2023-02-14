U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Aluminium Sulphate Market Size to Reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The increasing demand for water treatment will propel the growth of the aluminium sulphate market in the upcoming years. The growth of chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries will offer lucrative opportunities for the global aluminium sulphate market. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest global aluminium sulphate market, with a 36.41% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.01 billion in 2022 aluminium sulphate market will reach USD 1.24 billion by 2030. According to a UNICEF estimate, 785 million people lack clean drinking water, while around 2000 million people consume contaminated water. The severity of the water problem will keep worsening, and by 2030 half of the world's population is anticipated to experience water scarcity. Implementing water treatment can aid in reducing the global population's water scarcity in the short term. It is not a complete solution towards eliminating the world’s water woes. Due to reasons such as the growing world population, rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization, water needs are rising. Depleting freshwater resources is also contributing to the growing water scarcity. The rising water pollution will increase the demand for water treatment solutions. It is also projected that the government's increasing investments in infrastructure, water conservation, and wastewater management will boost the market's growth. The growth of the water supply will help the market for aluminium sulphate.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13168

Key Insight of the Aluminium Sulphate Market

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the aluminium sulphate market. As the area's population has increased, so have the water needs. The accelerating urbanization and globalization have also increased the demand for water. Due to a limited water supply and a high percentage of contaminated water resources, the area cannot fulfil the growing demand. As a result, there is an increasing demand for water filtration or decontamination in the region, which is good news for the aluminium sulphate market. The Swachh Bharat Mission of the Indian union government, for instance, outlines the nation's objective to provide citizens with clean water, which will augment well for the regional market.

During the forecast period, the water treatment segment is expected to augment the aluminium sulphate market.

The application segment is divided into water treatment, food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, textile and others. The water treatment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 42% in 2022.

The iron-free grade segment market size is 0.56 billion in 2022

The product type segment is divided into common grade & iron-free grade. The iron-free grade segment dominated the market with a market share of around 56% in 2022.

Advancement in market

August 2022 - A recent article published in Sustainability looked into using aluminium sludge for wastewater heavy metal contamination remediation. Scientists from Algeria, Sweden, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia, among other nations, have participated in the study. The current study aimed to assess the efficacy of using this industrial waste material to remove heavy metal contaminants from wastewater streams in Algeria. They claimed that this industrial waste would be more affordable than the present adsorption techniques. The authors have specifically looked into using this industrial waste material to filter out copper and zinc ions from synthetic wastewater. In Algeria, aluminium sulphate is frequently employed as a coagulant in the purification of drinking water, opening up numerous possibilities for the remediation of heavy metal ion contamination.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing demand for wastewater treatment

The need for potable water has increased due to the expanding global population. Growing urbanization and industrialization contribute to the increase in global water usage. In addition, water is used in the manufacturing, building, commercial, and residential sectors. The world's freshwater resources are currently insufficient to meet the rising water demand. These resources have already been overused, which has resulted in depletion and a global water shortage. Due to anthropogenic water contamination, freshwater resources and bodies of water fit for human consumption are insufficient. Given the scarcity of freshwater resources, decontaminating what is left of them is the best way to temporarily meet human needs. Increased water purification demand will fuel the expansion of the global aluminium sulphate market.

Restraint: Unstable supply of raw materials to produce aluminium sulphate

There has been an equivalent growth in the supply of water treatment solutions, given the increased demand for such solutions. Substitutes like sodium silicates and activated alumina are frequently employed in water treatment operations. They are very cost-efficient and effective water treatment options. As a result, the market share of aluminium sulphate is reduced by the availability of substitute chemicals or materials for water treatment. Given the availability of other water treatment options, the market for aluminium sulphate will only experience a modest increase.

Opportunities: Increasing demand for aluminium sulphate in the pharma, textile, paper, food & beverages industries

Government authorities have been prompted to impose a plastic ban due to the rising pollution concerns caused by the widespread usage of plastic and the uncontrolled and careless way in which it is disposed of. Due to this ban, the demand for alternatives like bamboo, jute, and paper is rising significantly. Aluminium sulphate is used in the paper-making sector, and the market will benefit from this sector's expansion. Similarly, the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors use aluminium sulphate. The expansion of these industries will present the global market for aluminium sulphate with numerous attractive opportunities.

Challenge: Alternative water treatment measures or chemicals

Aluminium sulphate is produced using aluminium hydroxide and sulfuric acid. The price volatility of aluminium hydroxide may restrict the market growth. Changes in the geopolitical environment, trade disputes, blocked supply chains, or other manufacturing bottlenecks could all contribute to the instability. For instance, the pandemic led to restrictions, cross-border closures, and lockdowns, which abruptly halted economic activity and created bottlenecks in the supply chain. The energy crisis brought on by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine also caused supply chain bottlenecks, which affected every industry. Therefore, the market's growth will be hampered by supply chain bottlenecks brought on by a lack of raw materials, trade obstacles, sanctions, or other economic hurdles.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13168

Some of the major players operating in the aluminium sulphate market are:

• Affinity Chemical LLC
• C & S Chemicals Inc.
• Chemtrade logistics Inc.
• Drury Industries Ltd.
• GAC Chemical Corporation
• GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.
• Kemira Oyj
• Nankai Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd.
• USALCO LLC

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Application

• Water Treatment
• Food & Beverages
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Paper Manufacturing
• Textile
• Others

By Product Type

• Common Grade
• Iron Free Grade

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13168

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


