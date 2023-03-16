U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.75
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.00
    +59.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.90
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.72
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.00
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8660
    -0.4840 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,409.11
    -509.10 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.90
    -13.34 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.39
    -255.09 (-0.94%)
     

Aluminium Wire Market to Surge by 4.8% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by Automotive, Construction, and Electrical Industries' Demand

IndexBox, Inc.
·2 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has recently published a comprehensive report on the global aluminium wire market, offering a detailed analysis, forecast, size, trends, and insights through 2030. The report can be accessed through their website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-aluminium-alloy-wire-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/ In addition, trial access to the market data is available on the IndexBox platform for those interested in exploring the findings further.

According to the report, the global aluminium wire market is projected to exhibit significant growth through 2030. The market expansion is driven by a combination of factors, including increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and technological advancements in the production of aluminium wire. However, the industry also faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, competition from alternative materials, and stringent environmental regulations.

Demand for aluminium wire is expected to rise, driven by its applications in major consuming industries such as automotive, construction, electrical, and aerospace. The versatile properties of aluminium wire, such as its lightweight nature, high electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance, make it a preferred material in these sectors.

Automotive:
Aluminium wire is widely used in the automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency. The global shift towards electric vehicles has further fueled demand, as aluminium wire is used in wiring harnesses, battery cables, and other electrical components.

Construction:
The construction industry is another major consumer of aluminium wire, using it in a variety of applications such as power cables, overhead lines, and building wiring. With the ongoing growth in infrastructure development and urbanization, the construction industry's demand for aluminium wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2030.

Electrical and Electronics:
The electrical and electronics industry is a significant end-user of aluminium wire, using it in the production of transformers, motors, and other electrical equipment. Aluminium wire is an ideal choice due to its high electrical conductivity, light weight, and affordability compared to copper wire.

Aerospace:
The aerospace industry is increasingly adopting aluminium wire for its lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties. Aluminium wire is used in various applications such as aircraft wiring, electrical systems, and cables. With the aerospace industry's focus on fuel efficiency and lightweight materials, the demand for aluminium wire is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2030.

The report highlights the Asia-Pacific region as the largest market for aluminium wire, with promising growth prospects in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The increasing demand for infrastructure and transportation, coupled with growing industrial production, is expected to spur the growth of the aluminium wire market in the region.

For more information, please visit
https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-aluminium-alloy-wire-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Aluminium Wire, Market Report, Aluminium Alloy, Global Market, Industry Analysis

CONTACT: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


