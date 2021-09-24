U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025 | Adoption of New or Improved Emission Standards to Boost Growth |Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by $ 3.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of new or improved emission standards has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit aluminum alloy wheels might hamper the market growth.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43937

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum alloy wheel market report covers the following areas:

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market trends

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of 3D-printed wheels of titanium as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accuride Corp.

  • BORBET GmbH

  • CITIC Ltd.

  • CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS

  • Enkei Corp.

  • Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

  • Howmet Aerospace Inc.

  • Iochpe-Maxion SA

  • RONAL AG

  • Superior Industries International Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

