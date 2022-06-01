U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,060.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,596.00
    -50.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.59
    +1.92 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    -10.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.34
    -0.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3640
    +0.6880 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,539.56
    -103.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.44
    -8.62 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.11
    -25.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2020 to 2025|Advent of Carbon Fiber Alloy Wheels is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market|Technavio

·10 min read

The aluminum alloy wheel market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market size is expected to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4.43%  according to Technavio's latest market report. The advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels is the key market trend driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth. Carbon fiber alloy wheels are one of the main substitutes for aluminum alloy wheels as carbon fiber is stronger than aluminum and half its weight. Although the aluminum alloy wheel is lightweight, the processing of an aluminum alloy wheel can affect its strength and stiffness. Hence, aluminum alloy wheels can deform under a slight impact, whereas carbon fiber alloy wheels remain intact. Moreover, carbon fiber wheels offer better performance than aluminum alloy wheels even if the weight of a carbon fiber alloy wheel is reduced by half of that of an aluminum alloy wheel. Carbon fiber alloy wheels help in meeting emission targets due to their lightweight feature. Thus, the increase in the adoption of fiber alloy wheels will impact the global aluminum alloy wheel market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the trends - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Major Growth Drivers

The aluminum alloy wheel market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

  • Adoption of new or improved emission standards

  • Increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials

  • Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. To know about challenges - Download a sample now!

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The aluminum alloy wheel market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. Automakers are increasingly adopting aluminum alloy wheels due to their benefits in terms of higher fuel efficiency and aesthetic appeal. Hence, the demand for aluminum alloy wheels will increase in the passenger cars segment during the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Vendor Analysis

The aluminum alloy wheel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using new materials for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels to compete in the market. The aluminum alloy wheel market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., and CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. among others.

  • Accuride Corp. - The company offers aluminum alloy wheels under the brands, Aacu-Lite, Accu-Shield, Accu-Flange, and others.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Reasons to Buy Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 48.11 million at a progressing CAGR of 16.59%. Download a sample now!

  • The automotive steering torque sensor market share is expected to increase by USD 1.72 billion by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 6.43%.  Download a sample now!

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.35

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc. , Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accuride Corp.

  • 10.4 BORBET GmbH

  • 10.5 CITIC Ltd.

  • 10.6 CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS

  • 10.7 Enkei Corp.

  • 10.8 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

  • 10.10 Iochpe-Maxion SA

  • 10.11 RONAL AG

  • 10.12 Superior Industries International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-41-billion-from-2020-to-2025advent-of-carbon-fiber-alloy-wheels-is-a-major-trend-to-fuel-the-markettechnavio-301557295.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowGazprom PJSC halted pipeline shi

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wa

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • HP beats expectations, CEO doesn't see 'major slowdown' in economy

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance Live on the state of the company's business as recession fears swirl.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatil

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Oil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 35 cents, or 0.3%, at $115.95 a barrel at 0605 GMT. The Brent contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1%.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • 'Goblintown' NFT Sales Boom Despite Market Downturn

    NFT collection "Goblintown" is seeing its sales volume surge despite the recent downturn in the crypto market. "The Hash" hosts discuss what it means about the state of the NFT industry.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m