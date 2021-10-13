U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Aluminum Casting Market worth $100.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Aluminum Casting Market size is estimated at USD 70.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing demands from the transportation, building & construction, industrial sector and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The increasing inclination towards consumer goods and other end-uses is also driving the market.

Marketsandmarkets-logo
Marketsandmarkets-logo



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55112121

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aluminum Casting Market"

285 – Tables
51 – Figures
241– Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aluminum-casting-market-55112121.html

Aluminum is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the fastest-growing type segment in the Earthen plasters market. Aluminum stabilize clay minerals by decreasing critical coagulation concentration, clay dispersion, water uptake, and clay swelling and by increasing micro aggregation. It accounted for a share of about 27.9% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55112121

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of growing demand from roofs, masonary and walls application sectors. The market is also driven by foreign investments, supported by cheap labor and economical and accessible raw materials.

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania) are the leading earthen plasters manufacturers, globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55112121

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mining, Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market by End-use industry Type (Automotive & transportation, Aerospace & defense, Marine), Alloy Type (Cast, and Wrought), Strength Type (High, and ultra-high strength), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-strength-aluminum-alloy-market-47549886.html

Automotive Aluminum Market by Product Form (Cast Aluminum, Rolled Aluminum, & Extruded Aluminum), Application (Powertrain, Chassis & Suspension, & Car Body), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, & HCV), Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-aluminum-market-122258570.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aluminum-casting-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aluminum-casting.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-casting-market-worth-100-5-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301398967.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

