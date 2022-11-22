U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.75
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,610.00
    +22.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.90
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.30 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0288
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    -0.66 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3490
    -0.7470 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,713.06
    -359.15 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    360.98
    -11.38 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.40
    +65.55 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size to Hit USD 9.6 Billion by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Aluminum Composite Panels Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Fire Resistant, Anti-bacterial, Anti-Static), by Coating Base (Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) and Polyethylene (PE), by Application (Building & Construction, Advertising boards, Transportation) and By Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluminum Composite Panels Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Aluminum Composite Panels Market Information by Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

A flat panel of two aluminum alloy sheets joined together with a non-aluminum core is known as an aluminum composite panel (ACP). It is utilized in structures as cladding or facade material, insulation, and signs. The non-toxic polyethylene (PE) core of aluminum composite panels (ACP) is surrounded by two pre-coated, thermally bonded aluminum skins on either side. In essence, they are flat panels constructed of an aluminum composite material that consists of two thin coil-coated sheets of aluminum connected to a core made of another material. ACPs are also employed in constructing insulation, signs, and outside facades or cladding. Additionally, both letter backing for channels and outdoor signs employ aluminum composite panel sheets. The strength-to-weight ratio of aluminum composite panels (ACP) is outstanding and lightweight.

They offer improved weather and UV resistance, higher thermal and sound insulation, and resilience to extreme environments like alkali salts, acids, and pollutants. They also offer improved rigidity and longevity. Due to the reasons above are frequently used as claddings, outside wall insulation, exterior wall covers, and exterior and interior parts of vehicles, including ships, trucks, and passenger automobiles. ACPs are utilized in automobiles for aesthetic reasons terms of aesthetics and functionality. The panels can be utilized as padding, soundproofing, or even to add beauty and elegance. These elegant and functional panels can also be used inside vans and buses. These panels are good at retaining heat. The advantages of ACPs include their low weight, resistance to compression, high stiffness, fire protection, lack of combustibility, lack of toxic gases, ease of installation, reduction of installation costs and time, and good acoustic insulation. It is anticipated that the increasing adoption of these panels in the automotive industry will accelerate market expansion.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2631

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 9.6 Billion

CAGR

5.5% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism, End-User, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The growth of aluminum composite panels global market can be attributed to increasing industrial & commercial construction activities

Growing construction industry.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious player in the aluminum composite panels market are:

  • American Building Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (Japan)

  • Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

  • Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Yaret Industrial Group (China)

  • Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Msenco Metal Co., Ltd. (China)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

For the construction of signage, aluminum composite panels were most frequently employed. Due to the use of signage and hoardings for outside applications and the necessity to endure variations in temperature and climate, ACP can create various adaptable outdoor signs. ACP is the ideal material in this situation to handle such applications. The major user of raw materials worldwide is the construction industry. The U.S. construction industry is growing quickly due to a healthy economy, favorable commercial real estate market conditions, and increased state and federal funds for institutional development and public infrastructure. Sandwich panels are made using aluminum composites, which will drive the market's expansion throughout the projection period. Furthermore, the total market is anticipated to be significantly impacted by technological developments in producing ACP sheets and panels.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Aluminum Composite Panels https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aluminum-composite-panels-market-2631

Market Restraints:

Periodic inspection of aluminum composite panels is required to preserve rigidity and increase the panel's lifetime and durability. If dust buildup and other organic growth are to be avoided, proper cleaning is also essential. These panels also help to maintain the building's aesthetic appeal. However, if bent or dented, it might be challenging to repair the harmed area without impairing the aesthetic appeal of the aluminum composite panel. These panels are prone to denting if improperly assembled. That might also harm the original structure of the panel. The price and duration of repairs could thus provide a significant obstacle for producers of aluminum composite panels. An aluminum composite panel is employed for the interior of homes, such as kitchen carts and cabinets. ACP sheets are also used for bathroom ceilings.

Market Segmentation

By coating base, the market includes polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and polyethylene (PE). By type, the market includes fire-resistant, anti-bacterial, and anti-static. By application, the market includes building & construction, advertising boards, and transportation.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2631

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region commanded the global market share in the industry under study. Growing construction activity and consumer demand for low-maintenance building materials encourage market expansion. Due to the usage of ACPs in interior decorating for aesthetic appeal, large-scale investments in resorts by the tourism ministries of ASEAN countries offer attractive potential for the market's growth. The country's construction industry is forecast to grow due to rising investments in the commercial and residential sectors and strategic government initiatives. This, in turn, will likely fuel the market for aluminum composite panels (ACP). ACP is also immune to corrosion, moisture, solvents, and UV radiation.

Prices for aluminum composite panels are ineffective due to the wide price variety in the industry, which causes margins to differ for different market participants, including raw material suppliers, producers, and distributors. A further factor in Africa's expanding construction sector is the continent's expanding population and the demand for acceptable infrastructure. Due to cheap financing rates, robust economic development, and unmet needs, the European building industry is expanding quickly. To lighten the structural weight of transportation systems, including airplanes, missiles, satellites, and high-speed trains, sandwich panels are frequently employed in their design and construction.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2631

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Tower Crane Rental Market Research Report, Information: by Product Type (Hammer Head Tower Cranes, Self-erecting Tower Cranes, and Flat Top Tower Cranes,), End-use (Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure), Regions — Forecast till 2030

Resilient Flooring Market Research Report, Information: by Product (Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Composite Tiles, Vinyl Sheets), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) Global Industry Forecast till 2030

Soft Covering Flooring Market Research Report: Information by Product (Carpet Tiles, and Broadloom), by Application (Residential and Commercial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)  - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed i

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock to Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • Dow Jones Drops Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Tesla Stock Dives To New Low; Zoom Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes. Tesla dived Monday, hitting a 52-week low and nearing a two-year low.

  • Zoom shares boosted by Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down Zoom's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Can Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Still Bounce Back?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -9.94% net of fees compared to a -11.57% return for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Global economic uncertainty dragged the fund’s performance […]

  • Will Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Bounce Back?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The market continued its decline in the third quarter and the S&P 500 Index fell -4.9%. In addition, […]

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Pla

  • Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting Against GameStop Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn began shorting GameStop Corp. during the height of the meme-stock frenzy around January 2021 and still holds a large position in the video-game retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed