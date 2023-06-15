Aluminum Consumption By Country: Top 15

In this in-depth article, we'll find out about the largest consumers of aluminum by country and the main sectors this metal is being used in. If you want brief knowledge on which countries use the most aluminum per capita, read Aluminum Consumption By Countryfor the top 5.

Aluminum consumption per capita by country is highest in developed nations, where sectors like automobiles, construction, and aerospace are matured. The largest consumer of aluminum in the world is South Korea currently, with a per capita consumption of 42.76 kgs. Closely following South Korea is Germany, with a per capita aluminum consumption of 31 kgs.

The ubiquity of aluminum makes it the second most consumed metal, next to steel. According to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, the global consumption of aluminum has registered an exponential increase in multiple industries. Among these, the automotive sector takes the lead with advances in technology, such as electric and lightweight vehicles prompting a surge in demand for aluminum.

Which Country Consumes the Most Aluminum?

Although the per capita consumption of aluminum in China is 28 kilograms annually, the sheer volume of its population makes China the largest consumer of aluminum in the world by volume. China's population causes its total consumption to account for an overwhelming 57% of global aluminum usage.

Such consumption is primarily driven by the expansive Chinese manufacturing sector and the country's rapidly growing automotive industry, which mirrors global trends in adopting aluminum for lightweight technologies. The per capita aluminum is also related to the average national income level of the country, as measured by GDP per capita. As per OECD data, countries with per capita GDP between $5,000 and $15,000 consume 5 to 10 kg of aluminum per capita. Conversely, nations whose per capita GDP is above $25,000 have per capita aluminum consumption between 15 and 35 kgs, i.e., South Korea and Germany.

If you want to tap into this ever-growing market, read 11 Best Aluminum Stocks To Buy and shape your financial decisions accordingly.

Who Is The Largest Supplier Of Aluminum In the World?

The largest supplier of aluminum in the world is Canada, whose aluminum exports reached $8.31 billion in 2021. Other leading suppliers of aluminum are Russia ($7.42 billion), India ($7.31 billion), and UAE ($6.68 billion), owing to their limited per capita aluminum consumption and considerable aluminum production.

For instance, India produced 4 million metric tons of aluminum in 2022, but because of limited domestic aluminum needs, the country's per capita aluminum consumption is estimated to be 2.5 kgs. Moreover, India's focus on recycling aluminum scrap in the past led to such commendable aluminum exports.

Who Are The Biggest Users Of Aluminum?

The automobile and construction industries are the most responsible for aluminum consumption by industry. They account for 26.5% and 25.3% of the global aluminum use, respectively. The automobile sector, especially in developed countries, exhibits high aluminum consumption owing to the metal's favorable properties like corrosion resistance and recyclability.

Conversely, developing countries' main aluminum consumption is in the construction sector, mainly in structural components like beams, panels, window frames, and facades. Another major consumer is the electrical industry, which accounts for 14.5% of the global total. As a good conductor of electricity and heat, aluminum is used in electrical appliances and infrastructure, such as power lines and transformers.

Likewise, the packaging and foil industries together consume approximately 15.75% of the world's aluminum consumption. Aluminum's resistance to moisture, light, and microorganisms enhances product preservation, thereby marking 7.7% of its overall use in packaging.

Global Aluminum Market

The global aluminum market is expected to be on an upward trajectory during the period from 2020 to 2027. In 2022, the market's total valuation stood at approximately $17.9 trillion, but it is projected to escalate to $277.5 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1%, according to Precedence Research.

Aluminum's market-standing is unshaken because of its use in two primary sectors: automobile and packaging. For instance, in the packaging sector, aluminum has found a niche due to its barrier properties that preserve product quality and facilitate transportation convenience. The rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry, coupled with a growing consumer preference for durable and recyclable packaging, has made aluminum a widely used metal.

The largest aluminum company by market cap is Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) mining company. With a market cap of $116 billion, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has divided its mining operations into three sectors: bauxite, alumina, and primary metal. Moreover, the leading units of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) operate in Brazil, Australia, and Africa.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is another leading aluminum company with a market cap of $8 billion and operates in 10 countries. Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) produces and fabricates aluminum. The mining genius Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) also has R&D centers in the US to make the metal's future more sustainable and lucrative.

When we discuss recycling efforts in the aluminum sector, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), a Charlotte-based aluminum company, takes the lead. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is committed to making aluminum mining and refining more sustainable. As a result, most of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) efforts are in the sector of making aluminum more recyclable and safer for all sectors that it's used in.

Aluminum Consumption By Country: Top 15

Our Methodology

To rank our list of aluminum consumption by country, we gathered the data from several sources like The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Aluminium Association, and International Aluminium, among others.

While some countries had data on the year 2021, 2022, several countries had dated data from the year 2006 but we found that economic growth and population increase or decrease thereof, did not have a significant effect on consumption rates over 16 years except in decimal places. Therefore, we divided each country's annual aluminum consumption with its current population to find estimated aluminum consumption per capita by country for the year 2022.

Based on our research and calculations, here is aluminum consumption by country:

15. Norway

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 5 kgs

According to recent estimates, Norway's per capita aluminum consumption is 5 kilograms, mainly used in the country's automobile industry. Stats suggest that the majority of this consumption is met by domestic production, which is 1.4 million metric tons, thanks to Norway's abundant hydropower resources. Norway is also Europe's third-largest aluminum market, and its projects like Sunndal and Ardal take the lead in making the country independent in its aluminum consumption.

14. Australia

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 10 kgs

Owing to its 1.5 million metric tons of aluminum consumption, it's no surprise that Australia is among the leading aluminum consumers. Recent data estimates Australia's per capita aluminum consumption at approximately 10 kgs. Once again, the majority of this is domestically sourced, showcasing Australia's robust aluminum industry. This figure aligns with the fact that Australia is the world's largest producer of bauxite (it mined 100 million metric tons of bauxite in 2022), the primary ore used in aluminum production.

13. Turkey

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 12.3 kgs

Turkey's per capita aluminum consumption is estimated to be 12.3 kilograms. Predominantly, this consumption is satisfied through imports due to Turkey's limited domestic bauxite reserves. It's said that imported raw and semi-processed aluminum forms the bulk of Turkey's aluminum material flow. Moreover, the noteworthy countries Turkey imports aluminum from are Russia, India, Malaysia, and Iran.

12. Sweden

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 13 kgs

Although not a leading aluminum producer, Sweden surely is amongst the main consumers in this market. Sweden's per capita consumption of aluminum is estimated to be 13 kilograms, most of which is imported due to the country's limited domestic production capabilities. The import reliance is influenced by the scarcity of bauxite, and reports say that Sweden's aluminum imports are projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2026.

11. Japan

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 13 kgs

Japan's per capita aluminum consumption has reached an estimated 13 kilograms annually. Japan, the world's third-largest economy, relies on aluminum imports to satisfy this demand due to domestic production constraints. The country's aluminum imports reached a whopping figure of $10.57 billion in 2022, owing to its advanced automotive industry's material requirements.

10. Canada

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 13 kgs

Canada exhibits a generous per capita aluminum consumption, estimated at 13 kilograms annually. This volume is mainly sourced from local production, thanks to the country's 3 million metric ton aluminum smelter production in 2022. Also, Canada houses North America's biggest aluminum smelter with a refining capacity of 0.629 million metric tons, which meets a major chunk of its aluminum demand.

9. Spain

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 14 kgs

Spain's per capita consumption of aluminum is currently 14 kilograms. This aluminum is primarily imported from three countries, namely Bahrain, Iceland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These countries are strategic choices due to their high output capacities, stability, and competitive pricing.

8. France

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 14.92 kgs

Owing to its growing and in-demand automobile sector, France's per capita aluminum consumption stands at 14.92 kilograms. However, like many other top aluminum consumers, France's limited domestic production of bauxite means it also depends on imports to meet demand. France's aluminum imports in 2022 reached $9.82 billion from India and Germany, among others.

7. USA

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 15 kgs

The United States showed a per capita aluminum consumption rate of 14.92 kilograms. This figure reflects a complex interplay of consumption patterns like industrial applications and recycling initiatives. Although a portion of this aluminum demand is met domestically, the US still has to import a major chunk of aluminum from Canada and China.

6. Greece

Per Capita Aluminum Consumption: 26.6 kgs

The per capita consumption of aluminum is approximately 26.6 kgs in Greece. To meet this substantial demand, the country largely relies on international imports of raw and processed aluminum since it doesn't mine aluminum. Greence's aluminum imports are forecasted to reach $1.3 billion by 2026 (its main aluminum partners are Mexico and India).

Click to continue reading and see Aluminum Consumption By Country: Top 5.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Aluminum Consumption By Country: Top 15 is originally published on Insider Monkey.