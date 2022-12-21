U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to cross $117 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major aluminum curtain wall market players include YKK AP America, Petra Aluminum, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Reynaers Aluminium, EFCO Corporation, Technal UK, Hansen Group, ALUMIL, Kawneer, Inc., Arcadia, Inc., Arcat, Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., and Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, among other

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 117 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid urbanization and the growing commercial and residential construction are some of the prominent factors proliferating the product installation. With the rise in disposable income and industrial developments, consumers are shifting their preference toward low-maintenance modern building design. Due to the intrinsic properties of lightness, corrosion resistance, recyclability and durability, aluminum has gained traction as a critical material in the design of various construction components such as curtain walls. Furthermore, the strong emphasis on carbon footprint reduction and the escalation of sustainable building projects will create lucrative growth opportunities manufacturers in aluminum curtain wall market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4258

 Structural stability & other features drive semi-unitized aluminum curtain wall adoption

The industry from semi-unitized system type is slated to depict over 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Key features of semi-unitized systems include energy efficiency, structural stability and weather resistance, among others. These systems are economically viable for smaller projects or larger projects with varying wall conditions. Additionally, semi-unitized curtain walls are easy to control due to their high fabrication, production and assembly precision. Other usage attributes such as short construction period and simple operation will further contribute to product development.

Emphasis on refurbishment technology development to boost usage of aluminum curtain wall

The market for aluminum curtain wall  from the refurbishment construction segment will surpass USD 34 billion by 2032, owing to the strong global focus on tackling environmental issues. Many stakeholders in the building renovation value chain are exploring collaboration as a potential strategy to curb environmental impacts. As a result of the increasing need for renovation, project coordinators have been focusing on integrating advanced refurbishment technologies to spur the renovation rate. Such initiatives will proliferate the use of aluminum curtain walls in refurbished buildings.

Rapid urbanization to fuel aluminum curtain wall production for residential applications

The residential aluminum curtain wall market will attain around 9% gains through 2032, given the growing population and rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies. Based on the Census report, in India, over 40% of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2030. Increasing migration toward urban locations and the surge in disposable income are likely to create substantial demand for urban housing. Moreover, with housing becoming more economical, the installation of aluminum curtain walls in residential buildings is expected to surge considerably by 2032.

Diverse funding opportunities to foster aluminum curtain wall production in APAC

Asia Pacific market valuation is expected to cross USD 50 billion revenues by 2032, as a result of the mounting commercial and residential construction. New funding programs have been introduced to support the construction of government buildings in countries such as Indonesia. Consumers, including those with high disposable incomes, have also gained more awareness about energy-efficient products. Since aluminum is gaining momentum as a sustainable material, the adoption of aluminum curtain walls in green buildings will rise.

Business expansion strategies among industry players to influence industry dynamics

Some of the prominent companies profiled in the aluminum curtain wall market scenario include Petra Aluminum, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Reynaers Aluminium, YKK AP America, EFCO Corporation, Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, Technal UK, Hansen Group, ALUMIL, Arcat, Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., among others. These market players are integrating several strategies including new product developments, collaborations, and business expansions to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their presence in the global aluminum curtain wall market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4258

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Aluminum curtain walls market industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    System type trends
2.1.3    Construction type trends
2.1.4    Application trends
2.1.5    Regional trends
Chapter 3   Aluminum Curtain Walls Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry size & forecast, 2018 - 2032
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Technology landscape
3.5    Pricing analysis
3.6    Regulatory landscape
3.7    Industry impact forces
3.7.1    Growth drivers
3.7.1.1   Rising demand for aluminum as a construction material
3.7.1.2   Growing awareness of green buildings in the construction sector
3.7.1.3   Increasing government initiatives in building infrastructure
3.7.2    Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.7.2.1   High maintenance and installation costs
3.8    Innovation & sustainability
3.9    Growth potential analysis, 2022
3.10    Porter’s analysis
3.11    PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


