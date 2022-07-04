Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: 33% Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with ACG & Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by End-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The aluminum foil packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 2.17 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for aluminum foil packaging market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European and South American markets. The growth of the online food delivery market is expected to increase the demand for aluminum foil containers and lidding foil as it provides better heat sealable properties than other plastic films.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The aluminum foil packaging market report is segmented by End-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The aluminum foil packaging market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increase in sales of packaged foods and dairy products is the key driving factor, which is triggering the growth of aluminum foil packaging in the food and beverage sector. Factors such as the growing global population and rising health awareness drive the demand for dairy products.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Vendor Analysis

The aluminum foil packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aluminum foil packaging market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, and Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc among others. Few vendors with key offerings are -

ACG - The company offers tropical foils, CR/SF foils, and Aluminum Lidding foils.

Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for frozen foods, cakes, roasted foods, and others.

Alcoa Corp. The company offers aluminum foil packaging under its brand Reynolds. It offers standard aluminum foil, heavy-duty aluminum foil, non-stick aluminum foil, and others.

Alibérico SLU - The company offers aluminum foil packaging for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Amcor Plc - The company offers aluminum foil containers and lidding foil.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The growing global commercial Food-service market and rising demand from the pharmaceutical blister packaging market in us are some of the key market drivers.

Market Challenges - The factors such as fluctuating prices of aluminum will challenge market growth.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Aluminum Foil Packaging Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years.

Related Reports:

The aluminum market for packaging industry share is expected to increase by 2376.08 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%.

The ceramic packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17%.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.32 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACG, Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Alibérico SLU, Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., Plus Pack AS, Tekni-Plex Inc., and United Company Rusal Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenerio

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACG

10.4 Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd.

10.5 Alcoa Corp.

10.6 Alibérico SLU

10.7 Amcor Plc

10.8 Hindalco Industries Ltd.

10.9 Hulamin Ltd.

10.10 Plus Pack AS

10.11 Tekni-Plex Inc.

10.12 United Company Rusal Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

