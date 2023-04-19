Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027; Increasing demand for power infrastructure will boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum manufacturing market size in Turkey is estimated to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a sample report

Turkey Aluminum Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by the increasing demand for power infrastructure. While conventional power generation and distribution infrastructure cannot meet current power demands, utilities and government agencies are expected to upgrade their power transmission and distribution equipment. These renovations and renovations will increase the need for energy infrastructure and significantly increase the demand for aluminum products that play an important role in energy transmission and distribution. Therefore, the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.

However, the increased use of high-performance steel in automotive body panels will hinder market growth. Expanding usage of refined steel for body panels is one of the major challenges facing the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market. For example, major automaker Audi replaced the aluminum body in its A8 model with a steel body. Certain grades of steel have a higher strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum. Aluminum has a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio than PHS steel, protecting riders and passengers in the event of an accident. Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are increasingly being used in automobiles, which slows down aluminum processing demand and is likely to be a major impediment to the growth of the Turkish aluminum processing market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The significance of secondary aluminum is growing, which is a primary factor influencing the growth of Turkey's aluminum manufacturing market. Aluminum is very easy to recycle. Aluminum recycled from older equipment is called secondary aluminum. The recovery and subsequent recycling of scrap aluminum from various waste materials is the first step in the secondary production of aluminum. To increase scrap quality and value, techniques such as color sorting and laser-induced decay spectroscopy (LIBS) are used to separate aluminum from other metals and alloys and remove impurities. Moreover, aluminum scrap is a valuable commodity because secondary aluminum manufacture uses 92% less energy than primary aluminum production. Therefore, the availability of secondary aluminum and its low cost is anticipated to help Turkey`s aluminum manufacturing business grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (extrusion products, rolled products, wires, and others) and end-user (automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, machinery and equipment, and others).

The market share growth by the extrusion products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aluminum extrusion manufacturers can produce aluminum rolled products in their own integrated factories. These commodities are used to improve the adaptability of modern operations of various scales. Moreover, these products are contaminated with mill oil and have oxidation spots. Extruded aluminum products are, therefore, mainly used in applications where the aesthetic appeal of the product is not essential. In the automotive and transportation sector, increasing aluminum content in internal combustion engines and electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Aluminum Manufacturing Market In Turkey Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,269.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Materials Market Reports

