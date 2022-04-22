U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Aluminum Market: 74% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Production Process, and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Market Share is expected to increase by 13.66 million tons from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Aluminum Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Mine development and extraction

  • Marketing and sales

  • End-user industries

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Production process (primary aluminum and secondary aluminum)

  • Key Companies- Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. among others

  • Driver- Increasing demand for aluminum in electric vehicles to drive the market

  • Challenge- High volatility in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices of aluminum to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Aluminum Market

Vendor Insights-

The aluminum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Alcoa Corp.- The company produces primary aluminum and its product portfolio includes bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

  • China Hongqiao Group Ltd.- The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of primary aluminum and aluminum products.

  • Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC- The company produces high-quality aluminum products in three main categories: high -purity and foundry re-melt products, rolling products, and billets for extrusion and forging.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Aluminum Market Driver:

  • Aluminum Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! For more insights on each vendors

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Aluminium Casting Market in India by Application and Process - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aluminium casting market share in India is expected to increase by 660.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Aluminum Die Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aluminum die casting market share should rise by 3163.64 thousand metric tonnes from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Aluminum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

13.66 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-3.70

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user by volume

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Electrical engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Production Process by Volume

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by production process by volume

  • Primary aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Secondary aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Market opportunity by production process by volume

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alcoa Corp.

  • Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

  • China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

  • Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

  • Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

  • National Aluminium Co. Ltd.

  • Norsk Hydro ASA

  • Rio Tinto Ltd.

  • United Company Rusal Plc

  • Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-market-74-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-end-user-transportation-construction-packaging-electrical-engineering-and-others-production-process-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-foreca-301530215.html

SOURCE Technavio

