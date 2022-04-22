Aluminum Market: 74% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Production Process, and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Market Share is expected to increase by 13.66 million tons from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Aluminum Market includes the following core components:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Production process (primary aluminum and secondary aluminum)

Key Companies- Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. among others

Driver- Increasing demand for aluminum in electric vehicles to drive the market

Challenge- High volatility in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices of aluminum to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The aluminum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcoa Corp.- The company produces primary aluminum and its product portfolio includes bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.- The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of primary aluminum and aluminum products.

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC- The company produces high-quality aluminum products in three main categories: high -purity and foundry re-melt products, rolling products, and billets for extrusion and forging.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Aluminum Market Driver:

Aluminum Market Challenge:

Aluminum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 13.66 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -3.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

