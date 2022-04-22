Aluminum Market: 74% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Production Process, and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum Market Share is expected to increase by 13.66 million tons from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Aluminum Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Operations
Outbound logistics
Mine development and extraction
Marketing and sales
End-user industries
Support activities
Innovation
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (transportation, construction, packaging, electrical engineering, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Production process (primary aluminum and secondary aluminum)
Key Companies- Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd. among others
Driver- Increasing demand for aluminum in electric vehicles to drive the market
Challenge- High volatility in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices of aluminum to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The aluminum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Alcoa Corp.- The company produces primary aluminum and its product portfolio includes bauxite, alumina and aluminum.
China Hongqiao Group Ltd.- The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of primary aluminum and aluminum products.
Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC- The company produces high-quality aluminum products in three main categories: high -purity and foundry re-melt products, rolling products, and billets for extrusion and forging.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Aluminum Market Driver:
Aluminum Market Challenge:
Aluminum Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
13.66 mn tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-3.70
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, and Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
Market segments
Comparison by End-user by volume
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Electrical engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Production Process by Volume
Market segments
Comparison by production process by volume
Primary aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Secondary aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)
Market opportunity by production process by volume
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alcoa Corp.
Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
Norsk Hydro ASA
Rio Tinto Ltd.
United Company Rusal Plc
Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
