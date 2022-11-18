Aluminum Market Valuation to Reach Beyond US$498 Bn by 2030 End, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Global Aluminum Market Was Valued at US$ 245.7 Bn in 2021 and is Projected to Reach US$ 498.5 Bn by The End of 2030, Exhibiting a Healthy CAGR of 5.8% Between 2022 and 2030.

London, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most extensively used metals, aluminum finds application across a host of areas, spanning from utensils to airplanes. While the lighter weight and greater endurance will keep aluminum consumption sustained, strong corrosion resistance, and superior conductivity remain the most significant attributes driving demand worldwide. Global aluminum market has been thoroughly assessed for growth forecast in a newly published report of Fairfield market Research. According to the report, jumping up from the revenue of around US$245.7 Bn recorded in 2021, global aluminum market is expected to reach US$498.5 Bn toward the end of 2030. Unprecedented pace of industrialization, and frequent tech innovations across automotive industry will especially accelerate the demand surge in aluminum market. Growing demand from transportation, packaging, and construction industries are projected to boost revenue growth of global aluminum market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Worldwide aluminum market is all set for around 5.8% expansion during 2022 – 2030

Demand for rolled and extruded aluminum accounted for more than 60% market share in 2021

Asia Pacific continues led the pack with a whopping 69% share in total market valuation recorded in 2021





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Currently accounting for nearly 29% market value share, secondary aluminum continues to be in demand on the back of its favourable production costs, energy efficiency, and sustainability quotient against its primary counterpart. In addition to the key application areas like transportation, paints, transmission lines, construction materials, kitchen utensils, and packaging, secondary aluminum has been discovering newer application areas that would account for its sustained sales in global aluminum market. Secondary aluminum remains the focal point for several manufacturers that are eyeing capacity expansions. On the other hand, the rolled and extruded aluminum segment is likely to surge ahead with more than 60% share in overall market valuation. Both flat-rolled and rolled aluminum products have a distinct set of applications, which will continue to drive their demand growth in long term. The key application areas include automotive and aerospace, consumer goods, electricals, and packaging, marks the report. The design flexibility of extruded aluminum products on the other hand is expected to receive the maximum tailwinds from industries like electricals, construction, automotive and transport, and consumer goods. The extruded aluminum segment represented a volume share of around 69% in the market in 2021 and the report projects fastest growth for the segment between through 2030.

Key Report Highlights

The swelling electric vehicle production is likely to largely benefit aluminum market as the metal finds wide application owing to lighter weight. Potential applicability of aluminum across the progressing new energy vehicle infrastructure components further upholds the performance of aluminum market

With packaging industry’s accelerating journey toward building a circular economy model through embracing a sustainable economy, aluminum will continue to gain the status of a green packaging material that also possesses high-barrier attributes

Insights into Regional Analysis

Amidst the thriving construction industry, Asia Pacific is likely to maintain the top spot in global aluminum market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the growth of manufacturing industry across the Asian subcontinent will heavily contribute toward the primacy of the region. Led by China, and India, the market here is projected to reap the clear benefit from stupendous expansion of high-potential industries like automotive, and aerospace. While Asia Pacific currently captures more than 65% share in total market value, China alone contributes around 50% to this, being the world's largest aluminum producer, and consumer. Construction industry’s rampant growth is also expected to work to the advantage of market. Research expects the key demand pools especially for extruded aluminum emerging across the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries of Asia Pacific. The report also highlights Europe as a significant market.

Notable Players in Global Aluminum Market

China Hongqiao Group Co. Ltd., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), Shandong Xinfa Aluminium Group, United Company Rusal IPJSC, Emirates Global Aluminium, Alcoa Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, and Rio Tinto Plc

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Market Size in 2021 US$245.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$498.5 Bn CAGR 5.8% Key Players China Hongqiao Group Co. Ltd., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco), Shandong Xinfa Aluminium Group, United Company Rusal IPJSC, Emirates Global Aluminium, Alcoa Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, and Rio Tinto Plc

Market Segmentation

Source Coverage

Primary

Secondary

Product Coverage

Flat

Extruded

Forged

Cast

Wires & Cables

Misc. (Pastes, Pigments, etc.)

End-user Coverage

Automotive Conventional Vehicles Electric Vehicles

Transportation Aerospace Rail Marine

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Durables

Machinery & Equipment

Electrical

Misc. (Sport Goods, Defence, etc.)





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

China Hongqiao Group Co. Ltd.

United Company Rusal IPJSC

Shandong Xinfa Aluminium Group

Rio Tinto Group

Emirates Global Aluminium

Alcoa Corporation

State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC)

Norsk Hydro ASA

Hindalco Industries Limited

Vedanta Limited

South32 Limited

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Source-wise Analysis

Product-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





