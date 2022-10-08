U.S. markets closed

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market to grow by 12701.19 Thousand Tons, Casting to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum scrap market has been segmented by end-user (casting and downstream) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). By end-user, the casting segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on R&D activities in the revival of the construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026

The Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market size is expected to increase by 12701.19 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Sample Report is available in PDF format

The aluminum scrap recycling market covers the following areas:

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Sizing
Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Forecast
Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Analysis

Key Companies and their Offerings

Alcoa Corp., Audubon Metals LLC, Aurubis AG, CASS Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Matalco Inc., Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., OmniSource LLC, Real Alloy, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Metal Management Ltd., SINGHAL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, Tom Martin Co Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Sims Metal Management Ltd. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling that can purify any aluminum scrap to such high levels that it has the potential to create an entirely new value chain.

  • Rio Tinto Ltd. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which is ideal for all customers aiming to reduce the carbon and climate impact in their supply chain.

  • Real Alloy - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling where the materials lose none of its properties through recycling and the metal retains its value and can be reprocessed as often as is desired.

  • Matalco Inc. - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which reduces the need for primary aluminum and therefore minimizes waste, avoids resource depletion, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions across a product's life cycle.

  • Hindalco - The company offers solutions for aluminum scrap recycling which reduces energy and environmental impacts as aluminum can be recycled repeatedly without degradation in quality.

To get a detailed analysis of vendor offerings. Request a Sample Report! 

The aluminum scrap recycling market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in the use of aluminum in the automobile industry as the primary trend driving the growth of the market. However, a decrease in the recycling rate of used beverage cans is the major challenge impeding the aluminum scrap recycling market growth.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

12701.19 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alcoa Corp., Audubon Metals LLC, Aurubis AG, CASS Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Constellium SE, Crestwood Metal Corp., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Matalco Inc., Metal Exchange Corp., Nucor Corp., OmniSource LLC, Real Alloy, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sims Metal Management Ltd., SINGHAL GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, and Tom Martin Co Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Casting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alcoa Corp.

  • 10.4 Audubon Metals LLC

  • 10.5 Constellium SE

  • 10.6 Hindalco Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 Kuusakoski Group Oy

  • 10.8 Matalco Inc.

  • 10.9 Metal Exchange Corp.

  • 10.10 Real Alloy

  • 10.11 Rio Tinto Ltd.

  • 10.12 Sims Metal Management Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminum-scrap-recycling-market-to-grow-by-12701-19-thousand-tons-casting-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment--technavio-301642732.html

SOURCE Technavio

