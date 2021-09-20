U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Alumni Management Software Market To Record Growth Worth $ 53.33 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio Partnering With Over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the alumni management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 55.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alumni Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alumni Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19
The alumni management software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Universities will continue to remain the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of this market.

  • What is the expected YOY in 2021?
    The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 2.12%.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

  • How big is the North American market?
    39% of the growth will originate from North America.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Campus Management Corp., Blackbaud Inc., Creatrix Campus, Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva Inc., Headhunter Systems Ltd., and OmniMagnet LLC are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this alumni management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The growing demand for efficient alumni network programs, rising adoption of cloud-based management tools, and low price of alumni management software will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of open-source alumni software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alumni Management Software Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alumni management software market report covers the following areas:

  • Alumni Management Software Market Size

  • Alumni Management Software Market Trends

  • Alumni Management Software Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist alumni management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the alumni management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the alumni management software market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alumni management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Universities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Educational foundations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Almabase Inc.

  • Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Campus Management Corp.

  • Blackbaud Inc.

  • Creatrix Campus

  • Ellucian Co. LP

  • EverTrue Inc.

  • Fonteva Inc.

  • Headhunter Systems Ltd.

  • OmniMagnet LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alumni-management-software-market-to-record-growth-worth--53-33-million-during-2021-2025--technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301379431.html

SOURCE Technavio

