U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.00
    +28.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,835.00
    +233.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,351.25
    +84.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.00
    +14.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.94
    +2.24 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.20
    +12.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    27.29
    +0.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8080
    +0.1440 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,701.78
    +3,402.65 (+8.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.43
    +69.93 (+8.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

ALVEXO: PROUD WINNER OF FOUR AWARDS AT THE LONDON TRADER SHOW

·1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvexo was the top winner at this year's London Trader Show collecting four awards in the following categories- Best Investment Product, Best Mobile Trading APP, Best Product Innovation, and Best Trading Platform.

Alvexo_Logo
Alvexo_Logo

Alvexo from its inception has always strived to make trading clearer and simpler, enabling all active traders to confidently navigate the markets.

Being a recipient of the awards is a testament to Alvexo's strength, beliefs, and goals. Alvexo proudly accepts the awards on behalf of every member of its organization and proudly takes its hat off to them in recognition of their combined devotion and hard work which made all this possible.

It's all about innovation and the passion to improve and exceed expectations.
Always pushing and asking what more can we do.

We clearly march to a different beat when it comes to placing our clients first by empowering its users every step of the way.

The financial industry requires a great deal of knowledge and respect because changes happen in a snap. It is here where Alvexo through its vast technology and features, outshines them all.

Knowledge is power and Alvexo is proud to share its vast insights for the benefit of its users providing them a solution to realize their potential.

Yael Kleinman, Managing Director of VPR Safe Financial Group said: "We know that our mission doesn't end here as we will continue to combine a customer-centric approach coupled with advanced technological innovation for all future investors."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762434/Alvexo_Logo.jpg

Contact: presse@alvexo.eu

