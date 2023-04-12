Wisekey International Holding SA

ALVISE GIUSTINIANI JOINS WISEKEY’S ADVISORY BOARD

Geneva, Switzerland – April 12, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, is pleased to welcome Alvise Giustiniani to its advisory board.

Mr. Giustiniani brings with him over 30 years of executive leadership experience from Philip Morris International (PMI), where he served in various top positions. For the last eight years, he held the role of VP Anti-illicit Trade, responsible for the strategy and deployment of all anti-illicit trade activities worldwide. He led a team of 100+ people. Under his leadership, PMI launched the global initiative PMI IMPACT, pledging USD 100 million to support public, private, and nongovernmental organizations in the fight against illegal trade and related crimes. Mr. Giustiniani engaged with regional and international organizations, such as Interpol, Europol, and the UN, as well as law enforcement at a local level to secure the supply chain against diversion of PMI products and protect PMI trademarks against counterfeits.

Mr. Giustiniani also has extensive experience in managing large teams and restructuring businesses. He served as the Managing Director of PMI's Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary operations, where he oversaw 1,800 employees and doubled profitability in three years. He also served as the Managing Director of Tabaqueira, PMI's Portuguese affiliate, where he significantly restructured the business, turning around market share decline and reducing costs.

Over the years, Mr. Giustiniani has also participated in many round tables as a moderator, keynote speaker, and panelist and has actively engaged with journalists.

Mr. Giustiniani holds an MBA from INSEAD Fontainebleau, France, and an Engineering Master's Degree from Padua University, Italy. He is married and has 3 sons.

"Alvise brings a wealth of experience and strategic wisdom to our Advisory Board," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "His multicultural and international background, leadership skills, and business acumen will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint."

"I am honoured to join WISeKey's Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to the Company's mission of securing the Internet of Things and fight counterfeits," said Mr. Giustiniani. "WISeKey is a leader in the cybersecurity and IoT space, and I am excited to be a part of its future growth and success."

