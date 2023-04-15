Is Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s (CVE:ALV) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Alvopetro Energy's (CVE:ALV) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Alvopetro Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alvopetro Energy is:

42% = US$32m ÷ US$76m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.42 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alvopetro Energy's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alvopetro Energy has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 23% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Alvopetro Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 73% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Alvopetro Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 35%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Alvopetro Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Alvopetro Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alvopetro Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Alvopetro Energy is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Alvopetro Energy only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Alvopetro Energy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Alvopetro Energy visit our risks dashboard for free.

