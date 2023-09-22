Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Alvopetro Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alvopetro Energy is:

40% = US$36m ÷ US$91m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.40 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alvopetro Energy's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

To begin with, Alvopetro Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Alvopetro Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 72% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alvopetro Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 41% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ALV? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Alvopetro Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alvopetro Energy's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 42%, meaning the company retains 58% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Alvopetro Energy is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Alvopetro Energy has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Alvopetro Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

