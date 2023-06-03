We Like Alvopetro Energy's (CVE:ALV) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Alvopetro Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$41m ÷ (US$106m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Alvopetro Energy has an ROCE of 44%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alvopetro Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alvopetro Energy.

The Trend Of ROCE

Alvopetro Energy has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 44% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Alvopetro Energy is employing 40% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Alvopetro Energy has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Alvopetro Energy does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

