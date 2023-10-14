Alvotech's (NASDAQ:ALVO) Profit Outlook

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. The US$2.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$514m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$416m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Alvotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Alvotech

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Alvotech, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$70m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alvotech given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Alvotech is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Alvotech to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Alvotech's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Alvotech worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Alvotech is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Alvotech’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.