Always Counter Offer and 8 Other Career Tips

In school, you learn about algebra and sentence structure, but some important lessons are often left out. Those knowledge gaps can leave you floundering for answers to questions like, “How do I get a raise?” “Should I stay at a job where I’m happy but not making enough money?” or “How do I get my resume noticed?”



Lucky for you, GOBankingRates has curated a list of nine tips for how to navigate your career goals and dreams. Class is in session!

Negotiate That Offer

When you get a job offer, don’t just take the first salary offer that’s on the table. Do a little research ahead of time to find out the typical pay range for that type of role. Then, politely ask for more. As they say in negotiation, the worst thing they can say is yes — meaning you asked for too little! Employers usually expect a little back-and-forth on compensation, so get in there and get what you deserve.

Know Your Stuff

Before you even apply somewhere, take some time to really understand the company, including the day-to-day responsibilities of the job and the specific skills they’re looking for. That way, you can really nail the interview and show them what you’d be adding to the team.

Keep Learning

The job market is always changing, so it’s important to continuously develop new skills. See what training or classes your company offers, or look into taking an online course in your free time. Employers love to see people who are always improving themselves.

Work That Network

Networking isn’t just about finding your next job. It can also help you uncover hidden opportunities and get advice from people who’ve been in your shoes. Attend some industry events, join professional groups and stay active on LinkedIn.

Toot Your Horn

When you’re updating your resume or interviewing, be sure to highlight your biggest accomplishments. Use numbers to show the real impact you’ve made, which proves the value you can bring to a new role.

Find a Mentor

Mentors are where it’s at. Seeking out someone successful in your field can pay dividends not only in their knowledge and experience but also in their connections. By getting to know people who are really making it happen in your career field, you can only benefit yourself. Plus, making new friends is never a bad idea.

Take a Break

Life isn’t all work and no play — in fact, that’s the key to burnout. Make sure to take time to plan vacations and ask for work-from-home days when you need them. Work with your boss to create a schedule that works for both of you. You never know what’s possible until you ask, so don’t hesitate to advocate for yourself.

Embrace Feedback

Don’t let feedback get you down. It can actually be a great opportunity for growth, and accepting it with a positive attitude will impress your boss and co-workers. It’s easy to shut down when someone asks you to do things differently, but if you can stay open, there’s a wealth of information (and respect from those around you) available.

Stay Positive

Work can be hard, and job hunting can be even worse. Asking for raises is tough, and navigating difficult demands from bosses is, well, difficult. But the one thing you can control is your attitude — so try to stay positive. And if things get really bad, ask for help from a trusted co-worker, career coach or therapist. You are worth it.

