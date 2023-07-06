Should you always tip 20 percent? Here's how much to give in any (and every) situation

Tipping fatigue is here — and doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Around one in three (30 percent) of U.S. adults think tipping culture has gotten out of control, according to a study by Bankrate. And it's not necessarily that Americans don't want to give what's due, but rather that they think businesses should pay their employees fair wages rather than forcing them to rely on tips.

Either way, this frustration — or fatigue, if you will — is causing more people to question how much they should tip in certain situations.

The practice of tipping isn’t limited to dining out. It's a common courtesy for any service, whether you're getting your hair done, dog walked or help moving boxes from one apartment to the next.

When in doubt, Colleen McCreary, chief people officer and consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, suggests tipping 15 to 20 percent of the total.

“This, of course, can go up or down depending on how good the service was, but gone are the days where we aren’t tipping at all. The past few years have been tough on all of us, so try to approach these scenarios with a generous mindset," she tells TODAY.com.

McCreary recommends budgeting for the tip before you even schedule the service.

“When you are budgeting for things like meals out, getting nails done, or having your house cleaned, tips should be factored in. If you can’t afford to tip, it may be worth considering if it’s the right time to be spending money in these areas."

We asked McCreary to break down tipping etiquette for any (and every) service imaginable. Consider this your ultimate guidebook.

How much to tip at restaurants and fast food places

Getty Images

It's a treat to eat a meal made by someone else, and your tip should reflect that. No matter if you are dining in or opting to carry out, try to stick within 15 to 20 percent of the pretax bill.

Servers: At sit-down restaurants, tip 15 to 20 percent pretax. If you received exceptional service, feel free to tip above 20 percent, but it's not expected.

Bartenders: Tip 15 to 20 perfect of your tab, or about $1 to $2 per drink.

Baristas and Food Preparers: Tipping isn’t necessary if you’re simply picking up food to go, but it’s always appreciated. In this case, aim for 10 to 15 percent.

How much to tip at salons and spas

There's a reason why you go to the salon or spa: The specialists do a better job than you ever will. While a standard 20 percent tip is always welcome, there are some important things to keep in mind.

Hairdressers and Barbers: 20 percent is standard. Keep in mind that some hairstylists prefer cash, so take some out in advance or ask if you can transfer money another way.

Nail technicians: Tip 15 to 20 percent. Cash is typically preferred.

Massage therapists and facialists: 20 percent is standard.

How much to tip for personal services

Maybe you have a housekeeper who comes once a week. Or you take your pup to the groomer once a month. Leaving a tip will not only maintain a healthy work-client relationship, but is a common industry practice.

House cleaners: Tip 15 to 20 percent of each bill. Then give a holiday tip at your discretion.

Pet providers (groomers, dog walkers and/ or dog sitters): Tip 10 to 20 percent of the bill. It isn't necessary to tip veterinarians or vet techs, though.

Home service providers (plumbers, painters, etc.): Tipping isn't expected, but $10 to $20 is a nice gesture if you’re satisfied with the service.

Coat check: $1 per coat and $2 per large bag are standard. You should still tip if the venue charges for coat check items.

How much to tip for home deliveries

Getty Images

You rely on delivery drivers for, well, everything. Some can receive tips and others can't, so we asked McCreary to break it all down.

Food delivery: You could've picked up the food yourself, but for one reason or another, you're paying someone else to do it. Tip them appropriately — about 20 percent.

Personal grocery shoppers: Many grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart have a default tip of 5 percent.

USPS drivers and mail carriers: Mail carriers cannot receive cash tips per federal law, but they can accept a holiday gift valued at $20 or less.

FedEx, UPS, and other delivery providers: It’s a nice gesture, especially around the holidays. UPS doesn't have a specific tipping policy and while FedEx drivers are encouraged not to accept tips, the company's Global Gifts and Entertainment Policy states that they may accept a gift worth $75 or less. Don't be surprised if your delivery driver turns down your offer, though.

Furniture and appliance deliveries: While it’s not required, you can tip $10 to $20 per delivery person for a job well done.

Movers: A good rule of thumb is 15 to 20 percent of the total moving bill. The team moving you out of one place may be different from the one moving you into a new one, so be sure to tip them separately if that's the case.

How much to tip while traveling

So many people help make sure you have a seamless travel experience.

“Many travelers do not realize that housekeeping is true “Heart of House” Shannon Foster, general manager at Holston House Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, tells TODAY.com.

A little bit goes a long away, especially since it adds up throughout the duration of your stay.

"When a team member receives a gratuity, it tells them what a great job they are doing (and the smile it puts on their face is priceless!). Typically, if someone were to tip, $2-$5 per person, per night is always appreciated."

LYFT, Uber, and taxi drivers: 10 to 20 percent is standard. Go with 10 percent if the ride was fair or 20 percent if they exceeded expectations by helping with luggage, taking the fastest route and ensuring a comfortable ride.

Hotel housekeeping: Tip $2 to $15 daily and place the cash in a designated spot. Be sure to set a tip out every morning since you may have a different housekeeper each day. Throw in a few extra dollars if they went above and beyond to bring fresh towels or forgotten toiletries.

Bellhop: $1 to $5 per bag is standard, or more for a higher-end hotel.

Valet: Tip $2 to $5 when you hand over the keys. If you have specific requests, increase your tip by a few bucks.

Hotel concierge: A good guideline is $5 to $10 per service. Or if you work with them throughout your stay, tip a lump sum at the end of your trip.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com