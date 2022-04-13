U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.92
    +35.47 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,467.54
    +247.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,584.20
    +212.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.21
    +32.28 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +3.25 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.60
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    +0.0088 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6080
    +0.2200 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,018.23
    +976.45 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.00
    +18.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

'Always on and watching': A former Xinjiang prisoner describes life inside China's detention camps

Zack Whittaker
·6 min read

For 10 months in 2018, Ovalbek Turdakun was a prisoner in one of China's notorious detention camps, where he was tortured, subject to horrific conditions and under constant surveillance.

In a makeshift courtroom inside the detention camp he was being held, Turdakun was not permitted to speak and was made to sign papers he was given no time to read. As a former law student, he knew that the court was not following a proper legal process, but was nevertheless told that the court's decision would lead to "great things" for him and that he would study and live for free.

Turdakun is a Chinese passport holder and an ethnic Kyrgyz, one of several ethnic groups — including Kazakhs, Tajiks and Uyghurs — that have been charged with dubious if not invented charges and detained in vast detention camps across Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China where most of the ethnic groups live. Beijing calls them vocational and education centers and says they are for combating Islamic extremism. But Turdakun is a Christian, who researchers say have also been targeted and arbitrarily detained by the state.

United Nations watchdogs say China has incarcerated at least a million of its own citizens in detention camps in recent years, but the figure is believed to be higher. The Biden administration declared China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities a "genocide," though Beijing has long denied allegations of human rights abuses.

Turdakun is only able to tell this story after U.S. immigration authorities granted him and his family advanced parole to enter the United States after congressional lawmakers lobbied on their behalf. Turdakun and his wife, Zhyldyz Uraalieva, and their son arrived in Washington, D.C., on April 8.

"There is no freedom inside that place," Turdakun said in an interview with TechCrunch, speaking through a translator, in Washington on Tuesday. Even after he was released under conditions similar to that of house arrest, Turdakun said he would be seen on facial recognition and harassed by police officers every time he left the house.

IPVM government director Conor Healy (left), Ovalbek Turdakun, his son, and wife Zhyldyz (right) in Kyrgyzstan, taken before they arrived in the United States in April. Image Credits: Conor Healy/provided

As a former prisoner, Turdakun is one of only a few people with a firsthand account of the inside of China's detention camps, including rare knowledge of how the Chinese government uses technology, surveillance and facial recognition to oppress millions of Xinjiang residents, which U.S. lawmakers will use to investigate human rights abuses in China and the Chinese companies that supply surveillance technology to the camps.

A letter seen by TechCrunch that was sent by Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey in support of Turdakun's advance parole case said his knowledge will provide vital evidence regarding the "use of technology provided by Chinese companies such as Hikvision to facilitate gross violations of internationally recognized human rights by the Chinese government."

Smith, whose office did not return a request for comment, is a vocal critic in Congress of China's human rights record, including its use of surveillance technology for carrying out human rights violations. Sen. Marco Rubio, vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also reportedly supported Turdakun's immigration effort.

Hikvision is one of the world's largest suppliers of video surveillance cameras, making about $10 billion in profit in 2020. A year earlier, it was one of several Chinese technology companies added to the U.S. government’s economic sanctions entity list, effectively barring the company from buying U.S. components without the government's approval, citing its role in enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Chiefly, successive U.S. administrations have alleged that Beijing relies heavily on companies like Hikvision, but also Dahua, Huawei, SenseTime and others, to supply the surveillance technology it uses to monitor the Xinjiang population both across the region and also in its many detention camps.

Ahead of arriving in the United States, Turdakun described the conditions of his detention, brutal interrogations and forced medical procedures in a series of video interviews recorded by Conor Healy, government director at video surveillance news site IPVM. In December, Healy met Turdakun and his family in Kyrgyzstan where they had been for the past year, to help them obtain their immigration paperwork onward to the United States, amid fears that the Kyrgyz authorities could deport the family back to China, Healy told TechCrunch.

In one of the video interviews shared with TechCrunch, Healy showed Turdakun a photo of Hikvision's logo, which the former prisoner immediately recognized, saying that it was the same logo on the cameras in the cells in the detention camp and littered throughout the city.

Speaking with TechCrunch on Tuesday, Turdakun described the cells where he would be held with two dozen other prisoners for months at a time and how the cameras, all branded with Hikvision logos, were "always on and watching," he said. If the cameras saw anyone speak, a booming voice would tell them not to talk.

He described how the detainees would spend hours in silence, enforced by the cameras, and they would have little other human contact outside of the cells for extended periods; often the door would stay shut for long timespans and food would be pushed through a slot in the door. Even to move just a few feet to use the hole-shaped toilet that he described, you would still need to raise your hand and ask for permission "because of the cameras watching, always," Turdakun said.

Turdakun was released in November 2018 on terms similar to house arrest, where he would be monitored around the clock from the GPS tracker on his wrist that could only be unlocked with a special key. Although he was allowed to leave his house and travel around his small city, he described constant harassment from the authorities.

"Every time," he stressed when asked again.

"The cameras would see me and send off alarms," he said, describing the use of facial recognition across his neighborhood. "The cameras are about [6 feet] in height — also Hikvision — and they're on every sidewalk," he said. "There are so many of them, they don't need to change the directions of the cameras. It doesn't matter how long the road is, even the shortest road will have cameras. The whole entire city has cameras watching."

TechCrunch could not independently verify Turdakun's account, which is consistent with other, albeit rare accounts from survivors of Xinjiang detention camps. During the interview, Turdakun showed a sketch that he drew mapping the layout of the detention camp, which corresponds with satellite imagery of the camp where he was held.

In an emailed statement sent via a public relations firm specializing in crisis management, Hikvision said it "takes all reports regarding human rights very seriously," but declined to provide a company spokesperson's name.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., denied the allegations in an emailed statement.

Human rights lawyers say the former prisoner's testimony will provide important evidence for the case filed with the International Criminal Court in The Hague. U.K. attorney Rodney Dixon, who is leading the team of lawyers compiling evidence of human rights abuses by China, said in a letter supporting Turdakun's advance parole that it was "vital" for him to testify in future proceedings.

Turdakun told TechCrunch that he wants more people to know about the conditions in Xinjiang.

"Coming to America and being at peace and safe has been a goal for our family for a long time," he said.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • 'I'm pretty sure he did die': Vulgar day in court for man accused in Lakewood bias attacks

    A Manchester man accused in a violent, antisemitic crime spree in Lakewood and Jackson used profanities throughout his court proceeding.

  • Mesquite Police Department arrests youth pastor on sexual assault of a child allegations

    A Mesquite youth pastor, who was also a former school district employee, was arrested after police received a report of sexual assault of a child.

  • High Speed! Big Money! Big Egos! Drama! Miami is the perfect place for an F1 race | Opinion

    Most South Florida drivers have probably been too busy weaving through traffic on I-95, the Palmetto and the Turnpike to notice that a Formula One race track the size of 59 football fields — 17 Eiffel Towers in length — is being constructed and nearing completion around the parking lots of Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Is Louisiana headed in the wrong direction? According to one survey, most think so

    Two-thirds of Louisiana residents now believe the state is taking a turn for the worse, according to a survey.

  • Surveillance video shows man try to kidnap boy, Florida deputies say

    Orange County Sheriff's Office said a person is accused of attempting to kidnap a boy in Orlando on Monday, and the incident was recorded on surveillance video. Authorities are also looking for a white vehicle.

  • Ukrainians want Russians removed from pope's Good Friday procession

    The Vatican's decision to have both Ukrainians and Russians take part in Pope Francis' "Way of the Cross" procession on Friday has caused friction with Ukrainian Catholic leaders, who want it to be reconsidered. "I consider such an idea inopportune, ambiguous, and such that it does not take into account the context of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine," said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church. Shevchuk, who is in Kyiv and has invited the pope to visit the Ukrainian capital, said in a statement on Tuesday that the text was "incoherent and even offensive, especially in the context of the expected second, even bloodier attack of Russian troops on our cities and villages".

  • NOAA: Record increases in atmospheric methane may be evidence of a climate-related feedback loop

    Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, have been tracking concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane since the 1980s. For the second year in a row, methane gas has increased at a record-high rate compared to the previous year. Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gasses, which trap heat and contribute to increasing global temperatures associated with human-caused climate change.

  • California companies with ties to Chinese aluminum giant to pay $1.8 billion for avoiding import duties

    The firms sought to evade high anti-dumping and countervailing duties on aluminum extrusions imported into the U.S.

  • Mariupol mayor says Russia hid bodies with crematoriums

    STORY: "Our intelligence have confirmed today that 13 mobile crematoria have arrived in the city and are being prepared to get rid of the evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, " Vadym Boichenko told reporters in Kyiv speaking via video link from Mariupol.He did not provide evidence and Reuters has not been able to independently verify his assertion.He said earlier that some 21,000 civilian residents had been killed during the siege.Boichenko also said more than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated urgently from Mariupol and that some 60,000 were awaiting evacuation in the outskirts of the city.

  • Germany irritated by Ukraine's snub of a presidential visit

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday criticized a diplomatic snub by Ukraine for his country's president and defended Berlin's record on delivering weapons to Kyiv amid tensions that have flared at a delicate moment in German policymaking on the war. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's largely ceremonial head of state, had hoped to travel to Ukraine on Wednesday with his Polish and Baltic counterparts. The German newspaper Bild quoted an unidentified Ukrainian diplomat as saying that Steinmeier was not welcome at the moment, pointing to his close relations with Russia in the past.

  • Police officer fired after investigation finds improper handling of suspected marijuana

    A Port St. Lucie police officer was fired after an investigation found she didn’t properly seize or document suspected marijuana in a traffic stop

  • ‘A New Nata’: How Corridos Tumbados Wunderkind Natanael Cano Fought to Make Music on His Own Terms

    The Mexican star on his adventurous new album, how his Los CT label is changing the game, and the future of corridos

  • California Task Force on Reparations Gathers in San Francisco

    The California task force on reparations will meet in person in San Francisco for the first time in more than a year since the panel was created, and just weeks after the group voted to limit compensation to descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the United States during the 19th century, according to the Associated Press.

  • ‘Risk of a recession is rising’ as problems just keep ‘cascading’ throughout the economy, economist says

    Roughly 40% of economists believe a recession is coming sometime over the next 24 months, according to a recent Reuters poll.

  • Police: Three men arrested in armed robbery of South Seattle squatter

    Police said the victim gave a detailed description of the handguns used in the crime and the items stolen, including the year and denomination of cash that was in his wallet.

  • Axiom-1 mission is a giant leap for orbital real estate

    The business of space real estate became a little more real this week when Axiom Space delivered three paying passengers and their chaperone to the International Space Station for an eight-day stay. Axiom, a company founded by a former NASA official and a long-time NASA contractor in 2016, wants to build and operate a private space station, beginning by attaching its own module to the ISS in 2024. After launching the first entirely private mission to the space station, the company sits at the forefront of several efforts, including one backed by Jeff Bezos, to make the first free-flying private habitats in low-Earth orbit.

  • Here's Why We Aren't in a Housing Bubble

    The red-hot housing market may be pricing out many people as it continues its scorching run, but it isn't in a bubble and will likely soon see correctors to help it stay strong, an expert said April 11. Kayla Bruun, economic analyst at decision intelligence company Morning Consult, told TheStreet that while housing prices are rising rapidly, the market itself isn't exhibiting what economists would consider classic bubble symptoms, where pricing is driven by artificial demand. Bruun said that Morning Consult data over the past year has shown that many more adults are trying to buy homes than are planning to sell them over the next 12 months, which leads to a kind of uber-sellers market.

  • What exactly is that thing floating in Budd Inlet’s West Bay?

    The mystery vessel has residents curious.

  • Lucid launches a faster, more expensive version of its flagship EV

    Lucid Motors announced Tuesday a high-performance companion to its long-awaited Lucid Air luxury sedan: a 1,050-horsepower grand tourer with a 446-mile range. The $179,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Model will arrive in June, following customer deliveries of the automaker’s long-awaited flagship model, the 819-horsepower Lucid Air Grand Touring full-size sedan that can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. As the longest-range, fastest-charging EV on the market, the Lucid Air Grand Touring model already posts impressive performance numbers, accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds flat.

  • USF commences its virtual series analyzing the war in Ukraine

    A former Air Force commander gave the keynote address that kicked off a speaker series hosted by the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.