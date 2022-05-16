U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

alwaysAI® Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Power Next-Gen AI Applications at the Edge

alwaysAI
·3 min read
alwaysAI, a computer vision platform leader, and Hailo, a leading AI processor for edge devices, have partnered to deliver accelerated computer vision applications on edge devices for their growing enterprise customer base. This partnership allows developers to easily take advantage of Hailo’s high-performance, low-power product using the seamless alwaysAI platform. Sectors that will benefit from this powerful solution include smart retail, industry 4.0, and transportation.In this video you will learn how Hailo and alwaysAI work together.Learn more about Hailo:https://hailo.ai/Learn more about alwaysAI:https://alwaysai.co/

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alwaysAI, a computer vision platform leader, and Hailo, a leading AI processor for edge devices, have partnered to deliver accelerated computer vision applications on edge devices for their growing enterprise customer base. This partnership allows developers to easily take advantage of Hailo’s high-performance, low-power product using the seamless alwaysAI platform. Sectors that will benefit from this powerful solution include smart retail, industry 4.0, and transportation.

The Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance, enabling edge devices to run advanced deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. alwaysAI will support pre-bundled Hailo-8 products from Hailo hardware partners as well as stand-alone PCIe-based M.2 modules. With alwaysAI, the same applications and base-models can run across multiple, supported hardware platforms. This allows companies to flexibly match hardware capabilities to specific situations and adapt to dynamic market conditions.

alwaysAI users will find Hailo-specific application templates, models, and model conversion options on the alwaysAI console site. These features translate to higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency - enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart edge devices. This partnership is a lower power alternative to GPU solutions and offers a sustainable supply chain for projects.

"This partnership with the leading AI chip company, Hailo, is a gamechanger for our enterprise customers. It addresses the growing need to process sensory information more efficiently, and at greater speeds than ever before in history. Together we unleash advanced computational efficiencies on the edge, amplifying the deep learning computer vision applications created with our platform," said Marty Beard, CEO of alwaysAI.

"We are excited to partner with a best-in-class computer vision platform provider like alwaysAI to showcase the true potential for computer vision applications on edge devices," said Liran Bar, VP Business Development of Hailo.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happen.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the Deep Learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

Contact Information:

Liz Oz
Head of Marketing
alwaysAI
liz.oz@alwaysai.co

Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
garrett@headline.media
+1 786 233 7684

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dde79db-bba3-441e-a56d-6ac52e38c36d


