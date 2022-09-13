An unbeatable hardware-software integration of two world-class products is available now globally

alwaysAI and Seeed Studio

alwaysAI and Seeed Studio make deploying computer vision on the edge easy and affordable

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alwaysAI , a computer vision platform leader, announces their partnership with Seeed Studio , an AIoT hardware platform. This partnership delivers an AI solution that accelerates the deployment of computer vision applications on Seeed’s edge devices by integrating the alwaysAI computer vision platform.

Developers and enterprises are dealing with unreasonable computer vision timelines and difficulty in deploying production applications to IoT devices. This revolutionary new approach will help millions of developers and their companies create computer vision applications that’ll work seamlessly on their IoT devices, such as Seeed Studio’s reComputer of Jetson series and Odyssey X86. Developers can add the alwaysAI runtime engine and deployment capabilities when purchasing their IoT devices to deploy their computer vision solutions faster than ever.

“Accelerating deployment of computer vision applications on IoT devices will set developers and companies up to be able to scale their CV applications much faster,” said Steve Griset, CTO & Co-Founder of alwaysAI. “We are excited to be able to partner with an innovative company like Seeed Studio to bring the power of computer vision to millions of developers worldwide.”

The integrated alwaysAI solution will allow developers to use 130+ pre-trained models, optimized model training for NVIDIA and X86 devices, and seamless deployment capabilities. alwaysAI and Seeed Studio are focused on enabling computer vision deployment at scale for developers around the world to improve their businesses and understand what is happening in the physical world, in real-time. “This partnership brings enterprise developers an easier, faster, and more effective way to create CV applications, and deploy them onto the edge remotely in scale,” said Eric Pan, CEO and Founder at Seeed Studio. “alwaysAI’s extensive Python APIs and real-time analytics are also ready for a customized solution.”

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happen.

About Seeed Studio

Seeed has been serving the global developer community since 2008, by providing open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation.

Contact information:

Dalton Varney

Senior Director of Business Development

alwaysAI

dalton@alwaysai.co

