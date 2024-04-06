Jaume Pons, PRESIDENT & Chief Scientific Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO), sold 20,000 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $223,000.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway. The company's lead candidate, ALX148, is designed to enhance the body's immune response against various types of cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,208 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Insider Sells Shares

On the valuation front, shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc were trading at $11.15 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $613.36 million.

For more information on insider trades at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, interested parties can view the full history of insider transactions on the company's GuruFocus summary page.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

