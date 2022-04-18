ALYI 2021 Annual Report Confirms $2 Million Electric Motorcycle Order

Alternet Systems, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced publishing the 2021 annual report. Management highlighted the report’s confirmation of ALYI receiving a $2 million purchase order for electric motorcycles, for which a deposit was received, and a first shipment sent before the end of 2021.

From the published ALYI 2021 Annual Report:

“On September 1, 2021, the Company received a $2,000,000 purchase order/agreement for 2,000 electric motorcycles FOB Nairobi, Kenya. These motorcycles are to be delivered over the term of one year in allotments agreed to by both parties. This agreement called for the buyer to advance the first $200,000, which was done. The first allotment was shipped from China in December 2021.”

ALYI will publish a detailed shareholder update highlighting the company’s latest developments. The update will come out this week on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

