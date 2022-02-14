ALYI 2022 Comprehensive EV Revenue Growth Outlook Firms Up

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Alternet Systems, Inc.
·2 min read
  • ALYI
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Alternet Systems, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company’s strategy to generate revenue beyond its electric vehicle sales by tapping into its potential to realize income through its EV Ecosystem partnerships is firming up, and the outlook to reach beyond the company’s organic $10 million revenue target toward its $50 million stretch revenue goal is improving.

Last month, ALYI published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

The presentation included details on ALYI’s initiative to build EV Ecosystem partners and to add value to its partners in part with the introduction of investment opportunities for its partners.

This Friday, February 18, 2022, ALYI management will publish a progress report update to its 2022 strategic outlook providing details on how the company’s revenue growth outlook is firming up.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


