ALYI To Accelerate EV Rollout Expansion To New Cities By Accepting Cryptocurrency

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company will expand its electric vehicle rollout to new cities beyond Addis Ababa and Nairobi in conjunction with the acceptance of cryptocurrency for purchases.

ALYI is currently delivering electric motorcycles and three wheeled electric Bajas in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Nairobi, Kenya. The EVs are being delivered into the local taxi and delivery markets. ALYI is fulfilling an initial $2 million order and anticipates EV sales from its current program to grow to a potential $10 million in sales this year.

ALYI is now preparing to introduce a new EV sales program expected to geographically and monetarily expand sales.

Revolt Token Corporation (RVLT) yesterday announced RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski will publish a management update next week on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Revolt is an Ethereum-based asset committed to financing the development of a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the African rideshare market.

Revolt Token specifically backs the growth of the Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: ALYI) Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem which now includes Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR), and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

RVLT’s update next week will include details on ALYI’s new EV sales program to include cryptocurrency payments.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



