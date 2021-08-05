U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

ALYI Announces M&A Opportunity To Accelerate And Diversify EV Market Share Expansion

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced a potential merger and acquisition opportunity coming from the company's evolving electric motorcycle pilot in Kenya that could substantially accelerate the expansion of ALYI's overall electric vehicle market share.

ALYI CEO Randell Torno is currently in Nairobi to coordinate with all pilot parties and partners on the various aspects of the ALYI electric motorcycle pilot.

While ALYI confirms having an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles, the current pilot is uncovering a much larger opportunity.

ALYI is not the only initiative targeting the opportunity to repopulate the robust combustion engine motorcycle taxi market with electric motorcycles.

In the course of Randell Torno's current pilot meetings in Nairobi, he has discovered and engaged an opportunity to potentially accelerate and expand ALYI's EV initiative not just within the motorcycle taxi market, but within additional commercial fleets with additional electric vehicles other than electric motorcycles.

The Kenyan electric vehicle market is relatively well populated with various, small electric vehicle initiatives, many of which are impacted by capital constraints speculatively resulting from the impact of investor concerns surrounding Covid. Mr. Torno had the opportunity to visit with a number of these EV initiatives and found them receptive to partnerships and potential acquisition transactions that could improve access to capital. ALYI is rapidly drafting a plan to potentially consolidate local resources and substantially accelerate and expand its overall EV market share expansion.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit www.RVLTtoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-announces-ma-opportunity-to-accelerate-and-diversify-ev-market-share-expansion-301349575.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

