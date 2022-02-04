U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

ALYI Confirms Company Anticipates Reporting 2021 Rev of $2 M with $50 M 2022 Target

Alternet Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
  • ALYI

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company anticipates reporting $2 million in revenue in the upcoming 2021 annual report resulting from the sale of electric motorcycles. The company expects to generate another $10 million in revenue from the sale of electric motorcycles in 2022 and is targeting an overall stretch revenue goal of $50 million for 2022.

ALYI recently published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


