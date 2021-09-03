U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,453.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.75
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.60
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.42
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.50 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0300 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    +0.15 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,799.82
    +757.01 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.11
    +42.60 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.49
    +12.59 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JUST IN:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This Year With Gross Margin That Beats Competition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alternet Systems, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$ALYI - ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This Year With Gross Margin That Beats Competition

$ALYI - Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the WWII Era BMW R71 Military Motorcycle
$ALYI - Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the WWII Era BMW R71 Military Motorcycle
$ALYI - Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the WWII Era BMW R71 Military Motorcycle

Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) has seeded an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business designed to separate itself from the array of competitors struggling in the very difficult electric motorcycle sector.

Motorcycle frames lack the capacity car frames have for large batteries to extend range, and multiple motors to accommodate city and highway driving differences. Electric motorcycle solutions that have come to market in the face of frame capacity limitations have tended toward monster sized bikes with the price of a SUV that appeal to a very small deep pocket consumer sector, or minimalist, near scooter sized bikes that have limited consumer appeal in general. The result – so far, the market has yet to see a standout electric motorcycle company come to market.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is otherwise positioned to succeed and standout amongst a market dominated by monster, SUV priced bikes and near scooter sized alternatives.

First of all, electric motorcycles are just one component of a much larger EV Ecosystem Business. ALYI does not depend on its Electric Motorcycle Business alone.

Second of all, ALYI only has a small consumer component of its overall Electric Motorcycle Business. ALYI’s main electric motorcycle focus is in providing a commercial solution, not a consumer solution.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is heavily weighted on delivering a Rideshare solution in Africa to replace existing combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself as it evolves into a Rideshare business model.

Not only does participation in the taxi market provide more resiliency for ALYI’s electric motorcycle business, but it also provides the potential for higher profit margins than typical EV businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021. Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021. ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.

ALYI does have a consumer electric motorcycle it plans to bring to market before the end of 2021, and it will be priced much less than a SUV.

ALYI has developed its own consumer electric motorcycle as a research and development project that has amassed for ALYI an extensive body of EV intellectual property while also producing an affordable electric motorcycle with consumer appeal rooted in decades of popular western culture. The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the WWII Era BMW R71 Military Motorcycle is undergoing its final design revisions and will soon be available for ordering on a limited-edition basis.

Management plans to elaborate further on its overall revenue targets and gross margin expectations next week, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, in conjunction with a schedule management update to provide the latest details on the company’s progress on delivering 2,000 electric motorcycles in Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) market. The company has already indicated it expects over a million in revenue this year. The update will provide more details on anticipated sales before the end of the year to include a specific revenue target.

ALYI is building an entire EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Hosted a Tesla ‘All Hands’ Meeting. Here’s What Happened.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few updates he wanted to communicate to the staff about production, deliveries and recent challenges.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Stakeholders Detail Worries, Support On CSX Plan To Acquire Pan Am Railways

    Ensuring competitive access and fortifying passenger rail service are two of the goals that stakeholders want the Surface Transportation Board to achieve as it mulls CSX's proposed acquisition of New England short line Pan Am Railways. Opponents and skeptics about the acquisition want STB to make CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) fulfill a number of conditions as part of its approval — if the board approves the application at all — according to their recent filings. Canadian Pacific is seeking to preserve the H

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • The Tesla Roadster Is Finally Arriving in 2023, Elon Musk Says

    The CEO made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter, attributing the EV's third delay to supply chain shortages.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Falls As FAA Grounds Spacecraft Amid Probe Into Richard Branson Flight

    Safety reportedly took a back seat in Virgin Galactic's flight plans. And now the FAA has grounded a spacecraft.

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

    Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles. The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year. Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

  • Why Nikola Stock Just Popped

    Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 2% in 1 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the battery and fuel cell-powered semi truck manufacturer announced it has signed "strategic agreements" with Germany's Bosch Group to supply fuel cells for its trucks. As detailed in Nikola's press release, Bosch will license to Nikola the former's fuel cell module technology, and supply "key components ... including the fuel-cell stack, air compressor with power electronics and control unit with sensors." Nikola will then take these parts and assemble them into fuel cell modules at Nikola's manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, where it will also be manufacturing its own "Tre" fuel cell-powered electric trucks.

  • AC Will Build an All-Electric Ace

    The Ace RS Electric is the latest in a line of all-electric AC sports cars.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Lotus Is Getting Money From NIO. What It Means for Ferrari and Porsche.

    The Chinese EV maker NIO has invested in Lotus, which is controlled by Geely. It appears even high-end sports cars will eventually go electric.

  • C2 Corvette GT Concept Unveiled By GM

    Would you have bought one of these?

  • German carmakers reject environmental groups' climate demand

    German automaker Daimler on Friday dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. Lawyers for Greenpeace and the group Deutsche Umwelthilfe have threatened to sue Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen unless they sign a legal pledge not to put new gas-fueled vehicles onto the market from the end of this decade.

  • GM suspends production at North American plants amid ongoing chip shortages

    Starting on Monday, General Motors will temporarily halt production at all but four of its North American factories due to chip supply constraints.

  • U.S. traffic deaths up during pandemic even though mileage down -data

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New data shows a sustained increase in U.S. traffic deaths that regulators ascribe to impaired driving, speeding, a failure to wear seats beats and other unsafe behavior since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday estimated 8,730 people died in car crashes in the first three months of 2021, compared with 7,900 deaths during the same period last year. For all of 2020, U.S. traffic deaths rose 7.2% to 38,680, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 - even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles.

  • 40 students, driver rescued by boat after Pennsylvania school bus overtaken by floodwaters

    41 people were rescued from a Pennsylvania school bus Wednesday after it was trapped in floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

  • Elon Musk blames supply chain crisis for delaying Tesla Roadster

    Elon Musk has blamed a global parts shortage that has blighted the car industry for the delay of Tesla’s electric supercar. The company’s billionaire founder said its Roadster - a refresh of the company’s first production car - was likely to go on sale in 2023.