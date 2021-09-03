$ALYI - ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This Year With Gross Margin That Beats Competition

Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) has seeded an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business designed to separate itself from the array of competitors struggling in the very difficult electric motorcycle sector.

Motorcycle frames lack the capacity car frames have for large batteries to extend range, and multiple motors to accommodate city and highway driving differences. Electric motorcycle solutions that have come to market in the face of frame capacity limitations have tended toward monster sized bikes with the price of a SUV that appeal to a very small deep pocket consumer sector, or minimalist, near scooter sized bikes that have limited consumer appeal in general. The result – so far, the market has yet to see a standout electric motorcycle company come to market.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is otherwise positioned to succeed and standout amongst a market dominated by monster, SUV priced bikes and near scooter sized alternatives.

First of all, electric motorcycles are just one component of a much larger EV Ecosystem Business. ALYI does not depend on its Electric Motorcycle Business alone.

Second of all, ALYI only has a small consumer component of its overall Electric Motorcycle Business. ALYI’s main electric motorcycle focus is in providing a commercial solution, not a consumer solution.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is heavily weighted on delivering a Rideshare solution in Africa to replace existing combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself as it evolves into a Rideshare business model.

Not only does participation in the taxi market provide more resiliency for ALYI’s electric motorcycle business, but it also provides the potential for higher profit margins than typical EV businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.

ALYI does have a consumer electric motorcycle it plans to bring to market before the end of 2021, and it will be priced much less than a SUV.

ALYI has developed its own consumer electric motorcycle as a research and development project that has amassed for ALYI an extensive body of EV intellectual property while also producing an affordable electric motorcycle with consumer appeal rooted in decades of popular western culture. The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the WWII Era BMW R71 Military Motorcycle is undergoing its final design revisions and will soon be available for ordering on a limited-edition basis.

Management plans to elaborate further on its overall revenue targets and gross margin expectations next week, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, in conjunction with a schedule management update to provide the latest details on the company’s progress on delivering 2,000 electric motorcycles in Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) market. The company has already indicated it expects over a million in revenue this year. The update will provide more details on anticipated sales before the end of the year to include a specific revenue target.

ALYI is building an entire EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .



