ALYI Electric Taxi Order Foreshadows Analyst Report Outlook

Alternet Systems, Inc.
·2 min read
Dallas, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) is set to ship its first electric motorcycles on Monday, November 1st scheduled to go into service in the motorcycle taxi market in Kenya.

Today, ALYI management highlights an October 21st report from Morningstar’s PitchBook on the future of electric vehicles in the overall Taxi Market.

The Future of Taxis Is Electric and Asset Heavy
Startups could dethrone incumbents amid shift to e-mobility
PitchBook is a Morningstar company. Comprehensive, accurate and hard-to-find data for professionals doing business in the private markets.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


