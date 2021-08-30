U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

ALYI EV Delivery Update On 2,000 Unit Order To Include 2021 Revenue Target Coming Next Week

·2 min read
In this article:
DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced a management update scheduled for next week on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. The update will highlight the company's progress on delivering 2,000 electric motorcycles in Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) market. The company has already indicated it expects over a million in revenue this year. The update will provide more details on anticipated sales before the end of the year to include a specific revenue target.

ALYI is building an entire EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business that includes the Rideshare initiative in Africa to replace existing combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles. and ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle initiative in North American.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Alternet Systems, Inc. contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-ev-delivery-update-on-2-000-unit-order-to-include-2021-revenue-target-coming-next-week-301365296.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

