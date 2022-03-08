U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

ALYI Outlook To Expand Initial 2021 $2 Million EV Order To $10 Million In 2021 Is Improving In Wake Of Recent Cryptocurrency Program Announcement

·2 min read
·2 min read
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Alternet Systems, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced improved optimism for increased electric vehicle EV sales in Africa. ALYI received and began fulfilling a $2 million electric motorcycle order in Africa at the end of last year. The $2 million order is expected to be reflected in ALYI’s upcoming 2021 annual report. ALYI has targeted increasing that initial order to $10 million in 2022.

ALYI recently announced a new program where the company will accept Revolt Tokens (RVLT) in exchange for the purchase of ALYI electric motorcycles in a managed commercial purchase program.

Following the new program announcement, ALYI received a proposal for a substantial order to go into service in Nigeria.

Based on further developments with the new opportunity in Nigeria, ALYI management’s confidence in reaching the 2022 $10 million EV sales target is improved.

Interested ALYI electric motorcycle buyers through the new RVLT/ALYI program can contact ALYI to explore purchase and program specifics at into@lithiumip.com.

Learn more about Revolt Token at https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


