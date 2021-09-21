U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

ALYI Plans To Make Two Strategic EV Acquisitions In Q4 2021

·3 min read
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market, today announced the company plans to execute two strategic acquisitions of East African companies in Q4 2021.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall EV market opportunities.

The first of the two acquisitions is designed to strategically integrate ALYI into the motorcycle taxi market in Kenya and enhance the company's profits by ultimately adding higher margin revenue from the taxi operations to the revenue generated from the sale of electric motorcycles.

The second acquisition will solidify ALYI's strategy to introduce an annual brand name EV race in Kenya.

ALYI management anticipates finalizing terms on the two acquisitions promptly and correspondingly announcing formal letters of intent (LOIs). The acquisition closings are anticipated to advance rapidly after the LOIs with the acquisitions having already been in the works for some time now.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-plans-to-make-two-strategic-ev-acquisitions-in-q4-2021-301381750.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

