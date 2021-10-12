U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.98
    +6.79 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,527.61
    +31.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,521.63
    +35.43 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.62
    +13.97 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.58
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1534
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    -0.0350 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5960
    +0.2740 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,853.09
    -1,668.05 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.49
    -11.28 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Rear Hub Motor Coming Out Of The Design Shop Soon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alternet Systems, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$ALYI - ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Rear Hub Motor Coming Out Of The Design Shop Soon

$ALYI EV Research and Development Workshop
$ALYI EV Research and Development Workshop
$ALYI EV Research and Development Workshop

Dallas, TX, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today released a snapshot taken in the design shop of its Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle prototype number two in final assembly. The first prototype was released earlier this year. The purpose of the second prototype initiative was to move the motor to the rear hub making more frame space available for increased battery capacity.

ALYI has undertaken the design and development of an electric motorcycle intended to build, advance, and expand the company’s overall proprietary electric vehicle intellectual property.

The ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is a byproduct of the company’s research initiative. To support the company’s ongoing electric vehicle research and to also support the company’s branding as an electric vehicle market contender, ALYI will produce a limited series of Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles for sale in North America.

ALYI is a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem company.

ALYI management repeatedly emphasizes that the electric vehicles are just the tip of an overall electric vehicle ecosystem. ALYI has recently published an overview of its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy covering both the design and production of electric vehicles and the array of impacts and considerations necessary for electric vehicles to replace combustion engine powered transportation to include the increased production of electricity:

ALYI – Understanding The Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem Behind The EV Company

ALYI is launching its electric vehicle ecosystem in Africa where the transportation market is far from saturated and the opportunity exists to introduce consumers to a transportation solution for the first time, rather than convincing them to exchange one mode of transportation for another.

Africa and the rest of the world’s developing economic regions where ALYI will go next, provide a technology leapfrog opportunity. The United States and other economically developed regions are resistant to innovation when the innovation requires replacing an existing solution. Purveyors in developed economic regions are resistant to spending money on an innovation that may produce a superior solution, when a passable and profitable solution is already in place, and consumers are resistant to adopting any change in their daily routine.

ALYI believes the best opportunity for electric transportation innovation resides in the developing economic regions of the world.

ALYI is kicking off its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy in Africa with the introduction of electric motorcycles into the motorcycle taxi market. ALYI has recently announced that it expects to generate its first revenue this year from the sale of electric motorcycles in Africa designed for the motorcycle taxi market. Specifically, ALYI intends to generate $2 million by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles.

ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Ballard to Power Talgo Fuel Cell Passenger Train in European Trial, Ahead of Planned 2023 Launch

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that the Company has signed an Equipment Supply Agreement to provide 8 of its 70-kilowatt FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules to Talgo S.A. (Talgo; www.talgo.com) – a leader in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of high-speed light rail trains, headquartered in Madrid, Spain – for trials of its Talgo Vittal-One commuter and regional passenger train. Talgo plans to conduct their demonstration in early 2022 in Spain, with expected co

  • Here's Why Tesla Stock Rose Today

    Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are moving higher Tuesday morning after reports of a record month out of its plant in Shanghai, China. Investors got word today that Tesla sold more than 56,000 vehicles from its factory in China in September, setting a new monthly record. The report, which cites data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), noted that overall passenger car sales in China dropped 17% in September compared to the prior-year period.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Boeing delivers 35 airplanes in September, 787 dry spell continues

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday airplane deliveries rose to 35 in September as it benefited from an uptick in domestic travel, but its 787 program remains hobbled by structural defects. Of the 35 jetliners delivered last month, 26 were 737 MAX passenger jets and one was a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to the U.K. Royal Air Force. The closely watched monthly snapshot comes as Boeing tries to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

  • GM Retakes Buy Point On Signs Of Global Chip Crisis Easing

    The Detroit Big 3 restarted production of key trucks and SUVs at several plants, after downtime due to the chip shortage. GM stock rose near a buy point.

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

  • Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG

    Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit. TPG and ADQ would hold between 11% and 15% in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said.

  • Tesla Earnings: What to Look For

    Can the company's third-quarter update live up to its recently reported record deliveries for the period?

  • 1959 Chevy Impala Is A True Dream Car

    As the 1950s were wrapping up, the 1959 Impala was the perfect send off of the era.

  • Lucid Shows Off Its Self-Driving Prowess. The Stock Isn’t Moving.

    Electric vehicle maker Lucid announced details of its "DreamDrive," which the company calls the most technically sophisticated driver assistance system out there.

  • LG will cover nearly the entire cost of GM's Chevy Bolt EV recall

    GM has reached a deal that should make LG pay nearly all the cost of the Bolt EV and EUV recall — about $1.9 billion dollars.

  • Review: The all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid

    The Santa Fe has an impressive amount of standard equipment, including many safety features, plus comfortable seats and a pleasant ride quality.

  • Tesla won’t “make cars in India, sell in India, and export from India” anytime soon

    Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s request that Elon Musk stop selling Chinese-made cars in the country is unrealistic, for now.

  • The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

    The first battery-powered Mustang may not be a muscle car, but it brings plenty of performance with zero carbon emissions. Here's what to know.

  • Coolest C10 Chevy Pickups Around

    Check out these awesome trucks for sale now.

  • Drivers of This One Car Are the Most Reckless, According to 2021 Data

    Every time you get behind the wheel of your car, you're taking on an enormous responsibility. You may just see your vehicle as a means to get from one place to another, but if you're not careful, you could be risking others' lives. More than 38,000 people in the U.S. died in car accidents in 2020, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals. According to NHTSA's findings, as analyzed by North Bay Legal in Santa Rosa, California, reckless driving is one of the top

  • Roving bands of Ford ‘Charge Angels’ will repair EV charging stations

    Ford plans to employ a group of “Charge Angels” to ensure owners of its EVs can find reliable charging when they need it.

  • Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone

    Volocopter's electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today at ITS World Congress 2021. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone's seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.

  • GM to Recover $1.9 Billion in Bolt-Recall Costs in Deal With LG

    The Korean company will reimburse General Motors because of manufacturing defects in battery modules that LG supplied for the electric vehicle.