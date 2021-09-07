ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Dallas, TX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed the company expects to begin generating revenue before the end of the year from the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem business. On Thursday this week, September 9th, 2021, the company will publish details on the anticipated sources of revenue and specific revenue targets.

ALYI is building an entire EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment, from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric-powered vehicles.



ALYI has seeded an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is heavily weighted on delivering a Rideshare solution in Africa to replace existing combustion engine-powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself as it evolves into a Rideshare business model.

Not only does participation in the taxi market provide more resiliency for ALYI’s electric motorcycle business, but it also provides the potential for higher profit margins than typical EV businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.

Management plans to elaborate further on its overall revenue targets and gross margin expectations later this week on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, in conjunction with a schedule management update to provide the latest details on the company’s progress on delivering 2,000 electric motorcycles in Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) market. The company has already indicated it expects over a million in revenue this year. The update will provide more details on anticipated sales before the end of the year to include a specific revenue target.



ALYI has designed its EV ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



