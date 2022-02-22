U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.92
    -25.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,769.40
    -309.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,455.82
    -92.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.79
    -2.54 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.74
    +1.67 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9440
    +0.0120 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,866.62
    -1,084.45 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.21
    +30.92 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.49
    +26.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ALYI and WPUR EV Off Grid Charging Solution Featured In CEO Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alternet Systems, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALYI
  • PJET
  • WPUR
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Alternet Systems, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) on Friday publish a progress report update on the company’s 2022 strategic outlook to reach $10 million in organic revenue with the potential to reach a $50 million stretch revenue goal. The ALYI Electric Vehicle Off Grid Charing Solution partnership with WaterPure International, Inc. was featured in the update.

The update comes in the form of a shareholder letter from ALYI CEO Randell Torno. The letter is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

ALYI has entered into 2022 at a very exciting juncture in the development of our EV Ecosystem business. That juncture is the transition from concept development to revenue traction.

ALYI is now generating revenue from the sale of electric motorcycles and three-wheeled electric Bahas. Our EV sales are only one component of our EV Ecosystem where we expect to generate revenue, and we are now on the verge of seeing additional revenue streams from other EV Ecosystem components begin to make the transition from concept to revenue traction.

One might think the ALYI share price would react more positively to the transition from concept to revenue. However, ALYI’s transition has coincided with a market weighted with more uncertainty than confidence. Inciting a positive reaction for any positive progress is an uphill battel for any company at this moment.

Nonetheless, ALYI is proceeding with our transition even though the progress we make today may not be immediately reflected in our share price while market uncertainty prevails. I am confident optimism will return to the market and the progress ALYI makes now will later be recognized.

I encourage you to review the ALYI 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explains how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

The 2022 strategic outlook plans for ALYI to reach $10 million in organic revenue with the potential for us to reach a $50 million stretch revenue goal.

We expect the $10 million in organic revenue to come from our growing EV sales. We have established a comprehensive platform that we believe can soundly advance the growth of our EV sales. ALYI has established distribution and shared ride management partnerships in Africa that facilitate the entire lifecycle of our electric motorcycles and Bajas once they are produced. Our platform in Africa is licensed to import and has the backing to finance motorcycles for shared ride drivers through a lease to own contract.

Our EV sales opportunity could be greater than $10 million, and we certainly won’t rule out the potential to increase our 2022 EV sales target. In the meantime, the additional revenue that would take us to our stretch revenue goal targeting $50 million is anticipated from other components of our EV Ecosystem.

Our partnership with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), a company that is no longer in the aviation business having transitioned into a business serving university students, could soon begin generating additional revenue for ALYI. ALYI is providing electric motorcycles to PJET for a pilot university student campus transportation program that could expand from a pilot into a full-fledged program. PJET expects to start demonstrating vehicles on campuses in Texas before the end of the first quarter and taking orders.

ALYI has also partnered with WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR), a water utility management company that has expanded into electric utility management focusing on innovative sustainability technology projects in Africa that can be scaled globally. ALYI is working on multiple projects with WPUR. Our off grid electric vehicle charging project has the potential to start generating revenue later this year for both ALYI and WPUR.

From our current vantage point, the most substantial stretch revenue contribution would come from ALYI’s direct investment the shared mobility market. The shared mobility market reached $420 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $770 billion by 2030. ALYI’s investment is both tactical and strategic. The investment could tactically produce a significant monetary return on investment and strategically, it could substantially expand ALYI’s EV sales.

ALYI has made a strategic monetary investment in a car sharing technology company called Zoomcar Inc.

Early Zoomcar investors include Sequoia Capital, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a unit of Ford Motor Co.

We are optimistic about the tactical and strategic ROI potential of ALYI’s investment, and that optimism is growing in reaction to recent news on Zoomcar’s progress:

“Zoomcar, an India-headquartered self-drive car rental platform operator, plans to get listed in the US in the first half of 2022 with an expected valuation of over USD 1bn” said co-founder and CEO Greg Moran.

"The company is still assessing both traditional initial public offering (IPO) and SPAC routes and will finalize the advisory team in the coming months", Moran said.

ALYI has just executed a new agreement that advances our brand name electric auto racing event initiative in Kenya around which we intend to build a major, annual global EV symposium to advance EV technology worldwide. I look forward to sharing more details on our event progress in a future update.

With a population approaching 8 billion people, and with less that 2 billion of the population living within a developed economy, the world has boundless opportunity for economic growth. The current market uncertainty will eventually be overcome by that massive economic growth opportunity. Here at ALYI, we never lose sight of that massive economic growth opportunity.

Sincerely,
Randell Torno
CEO ALYI

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297


Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • 1 Growth Opportunity That Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing

    The company has major growth opportunities ahead driven by one market that has potential for exponential growth, making this stock one to consider as it could be a bargain right now. The company's fourth quarter was strong.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • Stocks exposed to Russia-Ukraine crisis: McDonald’s, Mohawk Industries, PepsiCo, Philip Morris

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks like McDonald's, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris International are exposed to escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Virgin Galactic Q4 Results Ahead As The Company Relaunches Ticket Sales

    Virgin Galactic will report Q4 results after the market closes Tuesday after relaunching ticket sales earlier this month. SPCE stock fell.

  • Chipmaker AMD's stock gets top rating from Bernstein after 10 years

    A Wall Street analyst upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a buy rating after 10 years on Tuesday, highlighting its growing market share, a strong portfolio of computer chips to rival that of Intel and a relatively cheap stock price. "This is not the AMD of a decade ago," Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon said, lifting the brokerage's rating on the company to "outperform" — its highest stock rating — from "market-perform". AMD's market share for laptop central processing unit (CPU) chips had climbed to nearly 20% in the third quarter of 2021 from a low of under 5% six years ago, Bernstein said, citing data from Mercury Research and its own analysis.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Electric vehicle makers stand to benefit from the ongoing multi-decade shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electrified ones. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen some correction this year. The young company has started deliveries of its electric pickup truck, the R1T, even as Ford plans to begin deliveries of F-150 Lightning this spring and Tesla has delayed production of its Cybertruck to 2023.

  • How low could bitcoin fall?

    The cryptocurrency, which is now trading around a two-week low, has analysts eyeing a $30,000 level as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia heats up.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses: Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • CRYPTOVERSE-Bitcoin could be laid low by miners' malady

    Bitcoin miners are feeling the heat - and the pain's rippling downstream to pressure prices. The cryptocurrency's spectacular rally in 2021 drew thousands of entrants into mining, or producing new coin. As a result the hashrate, or combined computational power used by bitcoin miners globally, has roughly quadrupled over the past six months to blow past 200 million "terahashes" per second.