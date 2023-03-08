U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

ALYSENA NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT AND SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARING

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- If you took Alysena 21 or 28 birth control pills in Canada between February 9, 2017 and October 21, 2019, your legal rights may be affected.

A class action settlement has been reached in Emmett v. Apotex Inc. et al., S.C.B.C. No. VLC S-189280. The action was certified as a class proceeding by the British Columbia Supreme Court on behalf of all women in Canada who were prescribed, purchased and ingested Alysena 21 or Alysena 28 in Canada between February 9, 2017 and October 31, 2019 ("Class Members").

The settlement is a compromise and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing or fault by any of the defendants. The proposed settlement is subject to Court approval.

For the payment of up to $2,030,600, the Class will release the defendants from all claims. The settlement funds, after payment of Class Counsel fees, expenses, and any honorarium to the plaintiff, will be distributed to the Class. The amount of compensation each member of the Class is entitled to is dependant on the particular circumstances of each member of the Class and will be determined by reference to a distribution protocol that is subject to Court approval.

The representative plaintiff has entered into a contingency fee agreement with class counsel providing for a maximum fee of 30% (plus taxes and disbursements). Class Counsel will seek approval of their fees after the settlement approval hearing. The court will determine the amount to be paid to class counsel for legal fees and disbursements.

If you are a Class Member, you are automatically included in the Class, and will be bound by the settlement if approved by the Court, unless you opt out. If you do not want to be part of the lawsuit, you must opt out of the proceeding by delivering an opt out form to Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc. by no later than May 7, 2023.

For members of the Class that wish to object to the settlement, Distribution Protocol, Class Counsel fees or the honoraria to the plaintiff, you must notify Class Counsel no later than May 7, 2023, in the manner set out in the long form notice.

Class Counsel are Rice Harbut Elliott LLP and Merchant Law Group LLP. More information on the settlement (including the opt-out form, and Settlement Agreement) is available at www.AlysenaClassAction.ca.

This notice has been authorized by the British Columbia Supreme Court.

SOURCE: Info@AlysenaClassAction.ca

URL: www.AlysenaClassAction.ca

SOURCE Class Counsel

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c1980.html

