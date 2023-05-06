AlzChem Group's (ETR:ACT) Dividend Will Be Increased To €1.05

AlzChem Group AG's (ETR:ACT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.05 on 16th of May. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

AlzChem Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, AlzChem Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AlzChem Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

AlzChem Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €1.10 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.05. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

We Could See AlzChem Group's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that AlzChem Group has been growing its earnings per share at 6.9% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On AlzChem Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AlzChem Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for AlzChem Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

