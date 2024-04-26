AlzChem Group's (ETR:ACT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over AlzChem Group's (ETR:ACT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AlzChem Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €54m ÷ (€425m - €83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, AlzChem Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 7.3% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AlzChem Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for AlzChem Group .

What Can We Tell From AlzChem Group's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 47% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that AlzChem Group has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On AlzChem Group's ROCE

In the end, AlzChem Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 142% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

