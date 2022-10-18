U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.50
    +51.25 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,589.00
    +359.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,286.25
    +176.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    +24.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.60
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0320
    +0.0760 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,582.68
    +329.64 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.33
    +9.86 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.33
    +51.09 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

AlzeCure gets New Abstract Accepted on ACD856's Indicative Disease-Modifying Effects Against Alzheimer's

AlzeCure Pharma
·5 min read
AlzeCure Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 and its potential disease-modifying properties has been accepted for presentation at the annual Alzheimer's conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year is being held in San Francisco, November 29 - December 2.

The abstract, titled Preclinical characterization of ACD856, a cognitive enhancer in clinical development for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease, demonstrates increased plasticity, neuroprotection and a possible disease modifying effect, will be presented at the international Alzheimer conference CTAD 2022 by Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO på AlzeCure. The other co-authors are Dr. Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Dr. Nather Madjid, Dr. Maria Backlund, Sanja Juric, Dr. Märta Dahlström, Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure, and Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure.

The presentation contains preclinical results showing that ACD856, the leading drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform, exhibits disease-modifying properties with both restorative and protective properties on nerve cells. The substance also has positive long-term effects after repeated administration, which indicates an enhanced plasticity in relevant neuronal pathways.

"Our results show that ACD856 has several positive effects on nerve cell function, both to protect neurons from damage but also to restore their function, which is of significant importance in neurodegenerative diseases characterized specifically by dysfunction and loss of nerve cells," said Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure Pharma.

"These new data further strengthen the potential disease-modifying effect of NeuroRestore ACD856, in addition to the memory-enhancing effect we previously observed in several preclinical models. The substance, which is now in the clinical phase, has so far shown very good clinical results, and these data further strengthen the external interest in the project," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore
NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potentially disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure gets new abstract accepted on ACD856's indicative disease-modifying effects against Alzheimer's

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720796/AlzeCure-gets-New-Abstract-Accepted-on-ACD856s-Indicative-Disease-Modifying-Effects-Against-Alzheimers

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna CEO: Merck deal ‘could be a game changer’ for cancer treatment

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel spoke with Anjalee Khemlani at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about the company's deal with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine.

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • Emmanuel The Emu Sick With Avian Flu, Owner Taylor Blake Says

    Taylor Blake, the bird’s caretaker, shared the news in a series of emotional social media posts and said Emmanuel is receiving “around the clock” care.

  • Bill Gates Has Big News About Terrible Disease

    Bill Gates rarely gives up in a fight. The billionaire philanthropist had a sounded frustrated last summer after what he called "setbacks." "Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse," the co-founder of software giant Microsoft lamented on Twitter on July 13.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • OTC hearing aids arrive; Here's what Starkey, Miracle-Ear and Best Buy have planned

    Hearing aids have now officially become an over-the-counter product, potentially shaking up a long-established industry with a big presence in Minnesota.

  • US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

    Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns. The most recent data from the European…

  • Most People Who Have a Heart Attack Feel This Symptom First

    A heart attack can be very scary—but knowing the signs can make all the difference. "A heart attack is a frightening event, and you probably don't want to think about it," says Yuri Deychak, MD. "But, if you learn the signs of a heart attack and what steps to take, you can save a life – maybe your own." Here are the most common symptoms of heart attack, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Chest

  • Minerva Neurosciencs to request meeting with FDA about schizophrenia drug

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc. said Monday that it received a refusal to file letter from the Food and Drug Administration for its application for roluperidone as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia. "The company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA," Minerva CEO said in a news release. Minerva's stock has soared 109.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 24.8%.

  • Patient Plays Saxophone During Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor at Italian Hospital

    A patient played the saxophone as they underwent a complex brain operation lasting more than nine hours in a hospital in Rome, Italy, the hospital said.A team of 10 professionals from all over the world completely removed the brain tumor of the 35-year-old patient while the patient was awake and without compromising their neurological functions, Paideia International Hospital said.The team was led by Dr Christian Brogna, an international expert in complex cancer surgery and “awake surgery," the hospital said.“The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumor or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain, while preserving the patient’s quality of life,” Brogna said in a press release from the hospital.Awake surgery makes it possible to map, with extreme precision, the neuronal networks that underlie various brain functions such as playing, speaking, and moving, during the surgery procedure, he explained. Credit: Paideia Hospital via Storyful

  • What is the common cold and why is there no cure for it?

    There are over 200 types of common cold viruses

  • Novartis' (NVS) Pluvicto Secures Positive CHMP Opinion

    Novartis (NVS) radioligand therapy Pluvicto gets positive recommendation by the CHMP for patients with progressive, PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

  • Get ready for one major impact of inflation that won’t hit until next year

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

    Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in JAZZ Stock Now

    JAZZ's new drugs like Xywav, Rylaze and Zepzelca, along with the recently-acquired drugs, are expected to generate 65% of product revenues in 2022.

  • "Here Are The Symptoms I Wish I'd Known Beforehand": This 23-Year-Old Had Her Drink Drugged, And She Is Sharing Her Story To Help Others

    "We always tell people to protect their drinks, but we never tell them what happens after it happens."View Entire Post ›