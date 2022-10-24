U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.75
    +13.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,227.00
    +104.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,408.75
    +50.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.20
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.36
    -0.69 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.40
    +6.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.24 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1960
    +1.5660 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,328.29
    +155.48 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.32
    +9.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.68
    +5.95 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

AlzeCure Gets Abstract Accepted on Positive Clinical EEG Results with Alzheimer's Project NeuroRestore ACD856

AlzeCure Pharma
·5 min read
AlzeCure Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 and its positive effects on brain activity in the MAD clinical trial has been accepted for presentation at the annual Alzheimer's conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year is being held in San Francisco, November 29 - December 2.

The abstract, titled Quantitative EEG results from a multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers with NeuroRestore ACD856, a positive modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-receptors, will be presented at the international Alzheimer conference CTAD 2022 by Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure. The other co-authors are Kristin Önnestam, project leader, Boel Nilsson, Dr. Matthias Rother, Dr. Erik Rein-Hedin, Dr. Peter Anderer, Manuel Kemethofer, Dr. Magnus Halldin, Director of Discovery DMPK & Safety assessment, Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure, Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure, and Dr. Märta Segerdahl, Head of Development and CMO at AlzeCure.

The presentation contains results from the clinical phase I MAD study with ACD856, the leading drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform, which exhibits both good tolerability and good pharmacokinetic properties in humans. The substance was also shown to pass over the blood-brain barrier in high and relevant concentrations where it activates relevant neuronal pathways in the brain, something that is reflected in EEG measurements in the test subjects.

"These new positive clinical results show central target engagement of ACD856, i.e. that the substance reaches and activates the target organ - the brain. The brain activation observed supports the continued clinical development of the substance in both cognitive disorders and depression," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"We are very happy that we will have the opportunity to present our data at such a prestigious Alzheimer's conference as CTAD. NeuroRestore ACD856 has shown very good clinical results and these EEG-data will further strengthen the external interest in the project," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure gets abstract accepted on positive clinical EEG results with Alzheimer's project NeuroRestore ACD856

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721782/AlzeCure-Gets-Abstract-Accepted-on-Positive-Clinical-EEG-Results-with-Alzheimers-Project-NeuroRestore-ACD856

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

    These three key changes to Medicare could save seniors money.

  • The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

    Like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week.

  • My Doctor Told Me to Eat More Plants to Lower My Blood Pressure. What Happened.

    When my doctor told me earlier this year that my blood pressure had risen to 146/94, I thought there was a good chance I would end up on meds to control it. My doctor gave me a flier on the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) designed to lower blood pressure in as little as two weeks. It emphasizes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium—which help control blood pressure—and limits foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

  • I'm a Pharmacist, and This Is the Sleep Aid I Recommend

    Getting a good night's rest—at least seven hours of nightly shut-eye—is crucial to both your physical and mental health. Yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three Americans reports not getting enough sleep.That's why we reached out to Tessa Spencer, PharmD, a specialist in community pharmacy and functional medicine, to find out which sleep aids she recommends. She says there's one product that's ideal for helping you catch some zzz's while minimizing the

  • These simple lifestyle strategies can profoundly impact your brain's health | Opinion

    It is time for us all to increase our awareness of the lifestyle choices and changes we can adopt right away to decrease risk for Alzheimer's.

  • Pfizer plans to sell its covid vaccine at a 10,000% markup in 2023

    For over two years now, the US government has purchased all of the covid vaccines administered in the country, in what has become the largest public vaccination campaign in American history.

  • The Best Exercises To Do in Your 60s To Slow Down Aging, Trainer Says

    Besides losing fat, one of the most challenging tasks to address in the aging process is building a solid level of fitness. This means gaining and maintaining muscle while having good cardio conditioning and flexibility. Unfortunately, as you get older, your body starts to decline and lose muscle mass, power, mobility, and endurance. That is unless you perform the right activities to preserve it! You came to the right place, because we're here with the best exercises to slow down aging in your 6

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 month after getting updated booster shot

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being up to date with vaccines.

  • Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

    Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who would become her husband, Dante Murry, also lost touch with reality and considered suicide. Different illnesses led them down similar paths – bipolar disorder in her case and schizoaffective disorder in his – conditions long considered by many to be distinct and unrelated. "They can be considered as part of a spectrum,” said Dr. Morgan Sheng, who co-directs a psychiatric research center at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

  • A 'Tripledemic'? Flu and Other Infections Return as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

    For more than two years, shuttered schools and offices, social distancing and masks granted Americans a reprieve from flu and most other respiratory infections. This winter is likely to be different. With few to no restrictions in place and travel and socializing back in full swing, an expected winter rise in COVID-19 cases appears poised to collide with a resurgent influenza season, causing a so-called twindemic” — or even a tripledemic, with a third virus, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,

  • Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose When Government Contract Ends

    The new commercial list price of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is comparable to other adult vaccines, and it will continue to be free for many who are insured

  • Omicron subvariants pose a new threat to people with immune deficiencies

    As new omicron subvariants spread in the U.S., people with compromised immune systems worry whether antibody drugs will work against the Covid strains.

  • Jessica Chastain Has Mega-Toned Legs In a Minidress In 'The Good Nurse' Pics

    Jessica Chastain, 46, has mega-strong legs in a minidress and heels in a new photo with her husband at 'The Good Nurse' premiere. She enjoys long yoga sessions.

  • More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings

    Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.

  • Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore Medicare open enrollment

    Until December 7, you can sign up, switch, or drop a plan, with the new coverage beginning January 1.

  • Carly Simon honors two sisters who both died of cancer 1 day apart

    Grammy Award-winner Carly Simmon honors her sisters Joanna and Lucy, who died one day apart from cancer. Elise Preston reports.

  • 44% of Workers Say They Don't Know Enough About Medicare. Here Are Some Key Things to Know

    One important one is Social Security. If you're in that camp, here are some key points about Medicare you should know. It's a big misconception that once you sign up for Medicare, all of your healthcare needs will be covered in full, and that you won't have to spend any money on medical costs.

  • Why Janux Therapeutics Shares Rose 33.1% This Week

    Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX), which specializes in immunotherapies to treat cancer, rose 33.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's shares have been rising since it announced on Oct. 12 that its first patient had been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of JANX007 to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The news was a milestone for Janux as JANX007 is the company's first product candidate using its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform to engage T cells to fight tumors.

  • If This Happens to You at Night, Your Stroke Risk Skyrockets, New Study Says

    Stroke is the fourth-leading killer in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). And even when a stroke isn't lethal, it's still serious. "A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence," the organization's experts write. So a new study that links increased stroke risk with something that happens to many of us at night is cause for concern. Read on to find out what could put you in harm's way,