AlzeCure gets abstract accepted on potential neuroprotective effects of NeuroRestore ACD856

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract about the research platform NeuroRestore and its role in neuroprotection has been accepted for a presentation at ISMND 2022, which this year will be held in Athens, Greece, on October 10-12.

The abstract, titled The Trk-PAM ACD856 improves mitochondrial function and increase BDNF levels in primary cortical neurons, will be presented at the international conference organized by the International Society for Molecular Neurodegeneration (ISMND 2022) by Pontus Forsell, Head of Research and Discovery at AlzeCure. Other Co-authors include Cristina Parrado, Sanja Juric, Märta Dahlström and Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure.

The presentation includes study results showing that the leading drug candidate in the NeuroRestore platform, ACD856, has a potential neuroprotective effect. New preclinical data show that the substance, in addition to strengthening the signaling, also increases the release of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, BDNF, a so-called neurotrophin that has a very central role in memory formation, but also in maintaining normal nerve cell function and protecting them from damage. Moreover, ACD856 has a positive effect both on mitochondrial function and on cell survival, which could indicate potential disease-modifying effects of the substance.

"Our results show that ACD856 has both memory-enhancing effects and positive and protective effects on nerve cells, which is of significant importance in neurodegenerative diseases characterized by reduced cognitive function and impaired nerve cell function," says Pontus Forsell. "The fact that ACD856 also increases the levels of BDNF can be of great importance not only for neurodegenerative diseases, but also for disorders such as depression and traumatic brain injury".

"It is very exciting to see that ACD856, in addition to the memory enhancement we have previously observed, also has potential disease-modifying effects. The results further strengthen the commercial opportunity for our research platform NeuroRestore, which includes ACD856," says Martin Jönsson, CEO at AlzeCure Pharma AB.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About mitochondria

Mitochondria are membrane-bound cell organelles that generate most of the chemical energy needed to power the cell's biochemical reactions and therefore known as the "powerhouse" of the cell. Chemical energy produced by the mitochondria is stored in a small molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The most prominent roles of mitochondria are to produce the energy currency of the cell, ATP (i.e., phosphorylation of ADP), through respiration and to regulate cellular metabolism. Many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, demonstrate abnormal mitochondrial morphology and biochemical dysfunction. Neurons are particularly dependent on mitochondria because of their high energy demands.

